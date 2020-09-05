e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Rains lash parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh; traffic jams in several areas of NCR

Rains lash parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh; traffic jams in several areas of NCR

The MeT Department has forecast light to moderate rains at a few places in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan in the next 24 hours, and rainfall along with thundershower for Uttar Pradesh for September 8.

delhi Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:35 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
In Delhi, rains led to heavy waterlogging, which disrupted traffic movement on key roads.
In Delhi, rains led to heavy waterlogging, which disrupted traffic movement on key roads.(PTI photo)
         

A spell of moderate rains along with thundershowers drenched parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, while Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana witnessed light showers in some areas.

In Delhi, rains led to heavy waterlogging, which disrupted traffic movement on key roads. The MeT Department has forecast light to moderate rains at a few places in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan in the next 24 hours, and rainfall along with thundershower for Uttar Pradesh for September 8. Rains had been evading the national capital for the last few days, with the city recording just traces of rainfall in the first five days of September.

Also read: Mumbai faces intense overnight thunder, lightning but light rain

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded nil rainfall till Saturday morning. Normally, the observatory records 28.8 mm precipitation during the period.

The Palam and Lodhi road weather stations have also reported a rain deficiency of 99 and 100 per cent, respectively, this month. Overall, the city has recorded 555.6 mm rainfall against the normal of 552.6 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

Delhi recorded 237 mm rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years, according to an India Meteorological Department data. In Uttar Pradesh, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning also occurred at isolated places. The maximum temperatures stayed close to normal levels in most parts of Punjab and Haryana, even as rains lashed a few areas.

Also read:Rainfall in Noida to weaken as mercury set to rise, says IMD

Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, recorded its high at 34.3 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological (MeT) Department.

In Haryana, Ambala and Bhiwani had maximum temperatures of 34.1 and 34.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Ambala, Hisar and Narnaul received 0.2, 6 and 9 mm rainfall, respectively.

In Punjab, Amritsar’s maximum temperature settled at 32.1 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures of Ludhiana and Patiala were 34.7 and 33 degrees Celsius. Rajasthan’s Chhatargarh in Bikaner district recorded a maximum of 7 cm rainfall. The rainfall was recorded since Friday till Saturday morning, the MeT Department said.

Bap (Jodhpur), Nokha (Bikaner), Jawaja (Ajmer) and Khinvsar (Nagaur) each recorded 6 cm rains while several other places recorded rainfall of 5 cm or below during this period, it said.

Ganganagar, Pilani, Phalodi received 10 mm, 3.1 mm, 0.8 mm rainfall respectively while Churu and Bikaner recorded 0.2 mm rains till Saturday evening since morning.

tags
top news
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Bengaluru drug probe: Court extends actor Ragini Dwivedi’s police custody till Friday
Bengaluru drug probe: Court extends actor Ragini Dwivedi’s police custody till Friday
‘Better contest between bat and ball’: Warne suggests unique change in T20s
‘Better contest between bat and ball’: Warne suggests unique change in T20s
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In