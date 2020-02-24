e-paper
Schools in violence-hit North East Delhi district to remain closed tomorrow, exams to be postponed

Two people, including a head constable of Delhi Police, were killed and many injured in the clashes in pockets of northeast Delhi that broke out on Monday afternoon over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

delhi Updated: Feb 24, 2020 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Many areas of northeast Delhi were affected by violence over the amended citizenship act on Monday, Feb 24, 2020.
Many areas of northeast Delhi were affected by violence over the amended citizenship act on Monday, Feb 24, 2020.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo )
         

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday all government and private school in the Northeast district of the national capital will be closed on Tuesday after the area witnessed violence over the amended citizenship law.

“There will be no home examinations in schools tomorrow and all government and private schools will be closed in the violence-affected Northeast district of Delhi,” Manish Sisodia tweeted.

“I have spoken to Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal regarding the board examinations that the exams should also be deferred in that district,” he added.

 

Two people, including a head constable of Delhi Police, were killed and many injured in the clashes in pockets of northeast Delhi that broke out on Monday afternoon over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Head constable Ratan Lal was killed and a young man, who was taken to the Guru Tegh Bahadur hospital, died of gunshot injuries sustained in Monday’s violence, which came hours ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the national capital.

Several political leaders, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, have appealed for peace.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tweeted he had instructed Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik to restore law and order. Later in the evening, home secretary Ajay Bhalla told reporters that the situation had been brought under control.

Before Monday’s violence, a group supporting CAA had protested the blockade by those demonstrating against the law a kilometre away, setting off stone-throwing on Sunday.

