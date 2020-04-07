Shab-e-Barat amid lockdown: Police appeal people to stay indoors; drones, bike patrols to keep watch

delhi

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:10 IST

The Delhi Police have appealed to the people to not step out of their houses on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat and abide by the lockdown norms. Police have put up posters to this effect and are also circulating notices on social media, both in Urdu and Hindi, asking people to avoid gatherings in order to maintain social distancing.

Police have also approached residents’ welfare associations and religious groups to ensure that no gathering takes place in their areas on Shab-e-Barat. Senior officers said drones and bike patrols will keep a close watch to nab violators.

Shab-e-Barat, also known as the night of forgiveness, will be observed on Wednesday. On this occasion, Muslims gather at mosques and visit the graves of their loved ones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day countrywide lockdown from March 25 to check the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

“In order to make sure that the lockdown is not violated, the Delhi Police released a notice in advance asking people to stay indoors. Posters have also been put across Delhi, especially in areas with a Muslim majority population. The notice is also being widely circulated on social media for a wider reach,” MS Randhawa, additional commissioner of police (crime), said.

The notice that police have put up, reads, “This Shab-e-Barat, do not step out of your houses. Help police in their fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Lockdown is in place even on April 8 and 9. Do not get out on two-wheelers. Violation of lockdown will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the violators. Stay indoors, stay safe.”

Randhawa said they are prepared for Wednesday and tight surveillance will be in place to ensure zero lockdown violations. “We will monitor the situation using drones. We have adequate deployment across the city and no one will be allowed to come out on to the streets as prohibitory orders are in place. On Wednesday, our bike patrol teams will intensify vigil in congested areas while adequate deployment will be maintained on the main roads. Violators will be strictly prosecuted,” he said.

The officer said for a wider reach, they are also in constant touch with religious groups and RWAs and have requested them to make sure that people in their areas do not come out of their houses or take out any procession. “We have also made announcements on Tuesday and we will do the same on Wednesday to educate people that stepping out will put them and others at the risk of coronavirus infection,” the officer said.