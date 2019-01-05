Up for a Food Walk in the wintry sun?

Winter equals to bingeing, period. And what better way than going for a food walk around town .

Hot kebabs and chilly weather

A vendor prepares piping Chole Bhature in Paharganj. (HT Photo)

Well, if you thought food walks were all about exploring non-vegetarian fare, think again. Shivendu Mittal, a Gurugram-based foodie and a businessman who conducts food walks, says, “The Paharganj Walk is a treat for vegetarians featuring lots of naan and bhaturas. And there is quintessential Chandni Chowk Walk which everybody wants to go, which again, is all-vegetarian. We do these walks during daytime, which is not possible in summers,” says Mittal, who announces about the food walks on his FB page.

A taste of history

The walk is purely for the love of food and sharing stories around delicacies of Chandni Chowk

Nagori halwa, fresh kachori... Are you salivating already? Prasad MP, who is organising a walk on January 6, says, “The walk is purely for the love of food and sharing stories around delicacies of Chandni Chowk. My friend Tarun Gaur from Old Delhi will be explaining all about the delicacies, their history, their ideal pairing, we’ll also be talking about why some of the foods taste better only in winters or why they are made only in winters. Such walks help bring like-minded people together.”

Aloe Vera Halwa, anyone?

This food walk is all things sweet, topped with dry fruits and ghee — if Old Delhi is on your mind, you have your mind in the right place. “There are certain delicacies that are only available in winters such as Safed Gajar Halwa, Habshi Halwa and Aloe Vera Halwa,” says Anubhav Sapra, foodie-in-chief, Delhi Food Walks, the group that organises various food walks. One can also get some history lessons as to how certain delicacies came about

Tibetan food walk

Delhiites enjoy delicacies at Majnu Ka Tila market. (Sarang Gupta/HT)

Try yummy dishes from the Tibetan region such as Laphing, Momos at this walk at Majnu Ka Tila. Sharmistha Mukherjee-Cheema, from Delhi Food Freak, who will be organising it on January 20, shares, “Even though it’s quite a popular hangout spot especially with students, not many food groups have explored this place that much. This place offers really good food at an economical price, and our focus, with this walk, will be to explore Tibetian cuisine offered at the restaurants as well as on the streets. New cafes have come up along with the old favourites and the weather is also perfect to explore,” she shares.

A spicy treat in winters

Want to eat good ol’ Nihari at Old Delhi? Ramit Mitra from DelhiByFoot is leading a walk for the same. “Mutton Nihari, a stew that is cooked overnight is a delicacy that’s enjoyed by everyone in winters. Made with 40 different spices, it is a highlight of our evening walks. We’ll also be heading to Al Maidaah Hotel for Mutton Nihari, Standard Sweets for Malpuas, Sheeran Bhawan for White Carrot Halwa, JB Kachori for Kachoris with Potato Curry and Fatehpuri for Tandoori Paranthas.”

