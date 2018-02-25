Woman attempts suicide in Gzb, ask 10-year-old girl to follow suit as family faced financial crunch

Ghaziabad: Facing financial crunch, a 35-year-old woman allegedly attempted suicide by slashing her wrists and allegedly asked her 10-year-old daughter to commit suicide at their 19th floor flat at Mahagun Puram highrise in Ghaziabad. The police said that the mother survived while the girl died as she hanged herself to the ceiling fan in an incident which is stated to have taken place on Sunday morning.

The police said that the family had altercation over the issue of finances as Saturday also happened to be the birthday of the minor girl. Injured woman, Vinita Rawat, was rushed to a multi-specialty hospital and is under treatment. According to police, the woman had divorced her husband and was in a relationship with one Vikram Rawat.

“The woman told us that she worked at a private firm, but left her job a couple of months back. She also wanted to get her daughter admitted to a reputed schools but she didn’t have enough money. Later, the girl was admitted to a local school. On the night of the girl’s birthday on Saturday, there was some altercation in the family as Vikram also arrived,” said sub-inspector Beenu Singh, who arrived for initial investigation from Kavi Nagar police station.

The woman also wrote a suicide note stating that no one should be held responsible for the drastic step and the dead bodies should be cremated as ‘lawaris.’

According to police sources, the woman asked Rs 10,000 from Vikram, who was unable to give the money. He left after an altercation on Saturday night. Thereafter, the mother and her daughter also tried to consume some poisonous substance but failed. They are also stated to have made arrangements for hanging both of them but could not gather courage, police sources said.

According to the police, on early Sunday morning, the woman went to the local market and purchased a packet of biscuit and blade. She also called a friend of Vikram and asked him to inform Vikram about her intentions of committing suicide.

“The woman told us that she slashed her wrists and later asked her daughter to commit suicide. She asked her to jump from the 19th floor, but the girl could not. Upon seeing the bleeding mother, the girl got frightened. The mother told her that she will not survive and the daughter may also try committing suicide. Later, the girl hanged herself to a ceiling fan and died while the mother fainted but survived,” Singh added.

According to police, the woman divorced her husband and is from Chandigarh. She later shifted to Ghaziabad. The police said that the mother-daughter duo stayed at the flat alone and could not celebrate girl’s birthday on Saturday.

Vikram did not take her calls despite repeated attempts and disconnected. Following information, Vikram arrived and rushed the two victims in a neighbour’s car to a hospital where the girl was declared brought dead while the woman was stated to be in a critical condition.

“The woman had divorced her husband and was in relationship with Vikram. She was already facing financial crunch and took the drastic step. Later, she also asked her daughter to commit suicide and the girl died. Woman’s family was already annoyed with her as she had divorced her husband,” said Manisha Singh, circle officer (city I).

Senior superintendent of police HN Singh said that the police will take up legal action once the postmortem report of the deceased girl is received.

“The statements of the woman will be taken up as per legal procedures. The entire matter will be investigated and if it involves any conspiracy, it will be dealt with. We are awaiting the postmortem report,” SSP Singh said.