A captain’s innings by Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur’s captaincy was characterised by a sixth sense that some would call luck, and others, instinct. There are leaders who rely on data and methods, but for the 37-year-old who took Indian women’s cricket to its peak, it was often about belief. Nothing illustrated that more than her decision to throw the ball to Shafali Verma in the final of the ODI World Cup against South Africa. The Proteas were cruising when she decided that it was Verma’s day.

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Harmanpreet Kaur’s captaincy was characterised by a sixth sense that some would call luck, and others, instinct. There are leaders who rely on data and methods, but for the 37-year-old who took Indian women’s cricket to its peak, it was often about belief. Nothing illustrated that more than her decision to throw the ball to Shafali Verma in the final of the ODI World Cup against South Africa. The Proteas were cruising when she decided that it was Verma’s day. In 30 ODIs before that match, Verma had bowled just 14 overs. The rest, as they say, is history; Kaur believed, Verma delivered.

PREMIUM When Kaur took over from Mithali Raj in 2016, India were still finding their rhythm in women’s cricket. Kaur’s convictions and belief formed the core around which the team regrouped. (AP)

Kaur’s decade-long captaincy, which ended on Tuesday with her stepping down, has seen India become genuine contenders at every major ICC event. They are also one of the few teams that manages to challenge and beat Australia regularly. When Kaur took over from Mithali Raj in 2016, India were still finding their rhythm in women’s cricket. The team comprised some very talented players, but as a unit, its performance flattered, often only to deceive. Kaur’s convictions and belief formed the core around which the team regrouped. It allowed younger players to aim higher and steer clear of the conservatism that could sometimes hold them back against more aggressive opponents. In Kaur’s book, it was okay to lose as long as you did it in the right way. Captains often talk about wanting their team to play fearless cricket but Kaur walked that talk. Captaincy pressures affected her batting a little in the last few years but now she has set sights of being a freer and even more aggressive batter. That should be a fun ride too. We believe in her.