At Wimbledon, the Swiatek era begins

Just 57 minutes after the women’s final began, Wimbledon had a new champion. Iga Swiatek beat Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 — the first double bagel in a major final since Steffi Graf crushed Natasha Zvereva at the French Open in 1988. It isn’t perhaps what you expect when you turn up for a final, but it is what it is. Swiatek, a five-time Slam champion, against Anisimova, the underdog, was always a mismatch, but the American admitted to being “a bit frozen there with my nerves”. Swiatek is known for handing out bagels and breadsticks, and the Polish star caught on to her opponent’s nervousness and sped through the match in the shortest time possible.

Swiatek, never a favourite on grass, will look back at this as a moment where she got back on track after a one-month suspension last year due to doping. Before her ban, Swiatek looked well on course to dominate the WTA circuit; now, she can perhaps step into that role again. As good as Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are, their game is far from perfect, and there are areas of weakness that even lower-ranked players readily exploit. At her best, Swiatek can be invincible, and a player like that can inspire everyone on the circuit to newer heights. The Wimbledon win secures her status as the best player in the sport since Serena Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles. At 24, Swiatek is the youngest since Serena to win major titles on all three surfaces. Consistency is the buzzword that the sport needs to draw in fans. Swiatek may well be the star women’s tennis has been missing for some time now.