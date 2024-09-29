DMK fosters dynastic politics with son rise

The decision of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the party in office in Tamil Nadu, to elevate Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of CM MK Stalin, as deputy CM, institutionalises the much-talked-about succession plan in the outfit. Udhayanidhi, 46, a first-time legislator entered active politics just four years ago after an indifferent career as an actor in Tamil cinema. His controversial remarks on Sanatana Dharma last year, interpreted as in line with the DMK’s ideological orientation, had got him national attention. However, the fast-tracking of his political career smacks of dynastic politics in a party that claims to be the electoral vanguard of the Dravidian Movement.

Udhayanidhi’s anointment — a representative of the third generation of the M Karunanidhi clan — comes at a time when the DMK is celebrating its 75th year. Under founder CN Annadurai, the party projected a collective leadership ideal. Annadurai’s death in 1969, two years after he led the party to office, changed the intra-party dynamics and led to the concentration of power in the hands of Karunanidhi, who became CM by outsmarting other senior leaders. He encouraged his family to join politics: His preference for son Stalin to succeed him saw the marginalisation of Vaiko, then seen as best suited to lead after Karunanidhi, causing the DMK to split in 1994. The next challenge to Stalin’s elevation came from elder brother, MK Alagiri, who was expelled from the party in 2014.

There seems to be little challenge to Udhayanidhi’s rise within the DMK now — the extended Karunanidhi dynasty controls the party’s finances and the party lacks pan-state leaders. However, the transition could face hiccups in the form of the DMK’s allies insisting on a role in government and more electoral space — the rumblings have started. The entry of popular actor Vijay — he has announced his decision to contest the 2026 assembly polls — could also reset political equations in Tamil Nadu.