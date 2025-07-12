Goa leads the way on free IVF

While giving birth to a child is nature’s gift to many, some are deprived of it because of many reasons. With advances in medical science, it is now possible for many to experience motherhood through birth, which they otherwise could not.

In-vitro fertilisation (IVF) is recommended by doctors worldwide after failure of other treatments for problems that make it difficult or impossible to conceive and give birth. Although this treatment has been in use for more than four decades, its availability in India has been limited. Moreover, high costs made seeking this even more difficult for childless couples.

In a revolutionary decision, the government of Goa is providing free IVF treatment to those who wish to undertake it. The decision is the first of its kind in the country. It is yet another example of the state’s model of exemplary health care that has won accolades all over the country. Women in Goa will no longer have to travel outside the state for IVF treatment. This is to facilitate parenthood for families desiring it but unable to realise this desire, aligning with Goa’s health department’s holistic health care vision.

The treatment is available in many big and small cities across the country, but its cost remains prohibitive. It is my firm belief that the Goa health department needs to take an all-inclusive and compassionate view of the well-being of the people of the state. Creating and strengthening the existing health care infrastructure is an ongoing process, which we in Goa are continuously doing. It is the result of these efforts that Goa is now counted among the top states in terms of health care facilities’ availability and accessibility.

IVF treatment will be available free of cost at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Bambolim, in Goa, from September 1. The Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and intrauterine insemination (IUI)/IVF Centre has been launched at the super-speciality block of the GMCH. Utilising GMCH’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to procure equipment has helped keep the facility free of cost.

Public health experts say about a fifth of Goan couples face infertility issues and many of them travel outside the state to avail treatment, with the costs in private hospitals estimated between ₹50,000-60,000 per cycle. In case the patient undergoes up to 10 cycles to conceive, the cost may reach the ₹5 lakh -7 lakh range.

The Goa health department had been aware of the immense mental anguish faced by couples with fertility issues. Many couples were forced to sell their gold, properties, or take loans to take the treatment to fulfill their desire for birthing a child. Many such affected people went to the extent of giving up hope of having a child. Making IVF treatment free has been welcomed wholeheartedly by the people of Goa. Already, more than 100 persons have registered to avail benefit under this initiative; out of 80 cases, 19 conceptions have had seven babies have been delivered.

IVF treatment requires specialised care spread over many weeks. To ensure that the entire procedure is handled seamlessly, a streamlined process has been established. Renowned infertility specialists provide their expertise in the GMCH through this initiative. Their experience and commitment to reproductive health is proving instrumental in shaping the success of this initiative.

Patients are directed to the ART centre for assessment by an expert committee comprising senior doctors, who approve the decision for IVF and initiate the induction protocol. Representatives of the department are trained to understand the intricacies of the procedure. Many lectures on this subject have already been held, and equipment for IUI has been procured. Technical issues are being rectified. Nurses for ART are trained in required procedures.

A standard operating procedure (SOP) has been created for the IVF procedure at GMCH to ensure a seamless transition across stages. As an auxiliary facility, a mother and child block has been set up in GMCH, which is integrated with the hospital’s gynaecology department.

Many of those who have registered for the treatment have undergone treatment at various locations outside Goa, and have spent huge amounts of money on the same, but without any result. The introduction of this IVF centre in Goa now greatly benefits those who have struggled before. As part of continuously upgrading and expanding facilities, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) has been set up.

Any couple living in Goa who is unable to conceive naturally, is now able to avail of the free IVF treatment. The government has also set up a dedicated helpline number where couples can get all their queries answered. There are many things about the IVF procedure that people are still unaware of. Since the treatment was not easily available so far, they had to depend on whatever information they could get from often unreliable sources. It is the endeavour of the state health department to not only provide the best-possible health care to the would-be mothers, but also to keep them updated with all the relevant information so that they can make the right and informed decisions.

Behind the success of Goa’s model of health care for all are the efforts and commitment of the state’s directorate of health services. Steps are being taken to introduce new treatments in the public health system. The use of technology to provide better medical facilities is a continuous exercise. The goal of our government is to ensure hi-tech health care. Goa has the distinction of being the first state to offer free breast cancer testing. The state government has been working tirelessly to improve the quality of urban as well as rural health centres and to build super specialty hospitals.

India has some of the highest IVF success rates in the world, and IVF treatment in major cities in India attracts a large number of foreign nationals as well. Goa has established itself as a trailblazer in healthcare services. The state government is committed to meet the aspirations of the people through a model of governance that ensures welfare and well-being of all. This move will not only likely make Goa a major hub for fertility treatments in India, but also push Prime Minister Narandra Modi’s vision of a developed India where citizens can live to their fullest potential.

Vishwajit Rane is the minister for health, urban development, town and country planning, women and child welfare, and forests, Government of Goa. The views expresses are personal.