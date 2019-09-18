How Delhi sees the world

editorials

The Narendra Modi government’s broad foreign policy approach is becoming clear, a little more than

100 days after it took office. The first significant strand is with regard to Pakistan. Senior Indian ministers, including the external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, at a media interaction on Tuesday, have indicated a shift in New Delhi’s position on discussing the status of Jammu and Kashmir in any future engagement with Islamabad. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of India, the EAM said, and the country expects to have “physical jurisdiction” over it. Old paradigms for discussing the Kashmir issue will no longer be on the table when, and if, New Delhi gets around to some sort of dialogue with Islamabad.

The other key strand is with regard to China. The EAM underlined that the two countries should be a source of stability in an uncertain world. Using a formulation which has gained currency in bilateral ties, he said, India and China have to ensure that differences do not become disputes. The priority would be to build on the “Wuhan Spirit”. The third strand was the region. The EAM reiterated the significance of the “Neighbourhood First” policy. With immediate neighbours, there will be more non-reciprocal development and connectivity initiatives. To the east, there will be greater engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. And to the west, there will be continued focus on transforming India’s relationship with key players in West Asia, which has moved from energy to greater security cooperation and investment.

And the final strand is of global partnerships and India’s role on the world stage. The EAM is right that India’s ability to shape the global agenda, visible on issues such as climate change, has increased. Delhi has also built deep partnerships with key powers, including the United States, notwithstanding trade disputes. But there are clearly some big issues the government will soon have to tackle. The situation in Kashmir, where many in the international community are concerned about human rights, poses the most critical diplomatic challenge.

