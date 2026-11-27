Conversations around museums often get stuck in debates over the curation process, the sourcing of objects, and the politics of the people in charge. These are

Conversations around museums often get stuck in debates over the curation process, the sourcing of objects, and the politics of the people in charge. But equally important are ancillary questions of display, design, available facilities, and tools used to attract visitors. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

A mega new museum is taking shape in the hallowed halls of North Block in Delhi’s power corridor, once home to key government ministries. By the end of 2027, the Union government’s Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum is expected to open, with its first gallery set to showcase up to 1,000 objects tracing India’s traditions.

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A mega new museum is taking shape in the hallowed halls of North Block in Delhi’s power corridor, once home to key government ministries. By the end of 2027, the Union government’s Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum is expected to open, with its first gallery set to showcase up to 1,000 objects tracing India’s traditions.

PREMIUM Conversations around museums often get stuck in debates over the curation process, the sourcing of objects, and the politics of the people in charge. But equally important are ancillary questions of display, design, available facilities, and tools used to attract visitors. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo) more less

Conversations around museums often get stuck in debates over the curation process, the sourcing of objects, and the politics of the people in charge. These are important conversations. But equally important are ancillary questions of display, design, available facilities, and tools used to attract visitors. As this newspaper has noted before, India desperately needs to revamp its museums. For a nation with the scale of civilisational history and artifacts as India, it is distressing that most of its major cities do not boast a world-class museum. Many of its oldest facilities are mothballed and dreary, with very little by way of even basic amenities like toilets, kiosks or refreshments. Old museums — with a veritable cornucopia of historical objects — end up repelling visitors by employing disinterested guides, poor signage and maintenance, and drab display and lighting.

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The Yuge Yugeen project has the opportunity to turn the page on this depressing record. The museum — it is expected to display 1.8 million objects when finished, becoming one of the world’s largest such facilities — must aim to match global standards. Curation must pivot from accumulation to thematic storytelling. Galleries should replace dry chronologies with engaging narratives that connect material objects to lived experiences and history that uses immersive storytelling fit for both a first-time visitor and a museum veteran. Architecture and accessibility should not be left as afterthoughts. And amenities and programming should be used to transform the area into a thriving tourist hot spot, not a ramshackle storehouse.