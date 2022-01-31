Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Editorials / Myanmar: Forge a fresh approach
editorials

Myanmar: Forge a fresh approach

As India retains its pragmatic attitude in view of national security interests, it may be time to forge a fresh approach along with key regional players to nudge the junta towards democracy
The flag of the National League for Democracy party flies over protesters taking part in a demonstration against the February 1 military coup in Yangon on February 10, 2021 (AFP)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 06:47 PM IST
ByHT Editorial

A year ago, Myanmar’s military junta — unner-ved by the National League for Democracy’s strengthening grip on power as reflected in the party’s victory in the 2020 election — effected a coup d’état that set in motion events that increased instability around one of India’s most strategic regions. The leadership under Min Aung Hlaing, head of Myanmar’s military, since has given no sign that it will ease its grip on power, despite earning international opprobrium. Under the military’s extension of emergency, a return to any form of democracy — even the hybrid variety seen during the uneasy sharing of power between Aung San Suu Kyi and the junta — is unlikely before 2023. In the meantime, the military has brutally crushed popular protests, even as Myanmar was ravaged by Covid-19 and the people grappled with soaring inflation and rising food prices. Western threats of sanctions have not moved the junta and the attempt by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to mediate has run aground .

India, which backs the Asean initiative while calling for a restoration of democracy, has watched with frustration as developments in Myanmar impact the security situation in its northeastern states. Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla raised the fallout on the Northeast with Myanmar’s leadership during a visit in December. As India retains its pragmatic attitude in view of national security interests, it may be time to forge a fresh approach along with key regional players to nudge the junta towards democracy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP