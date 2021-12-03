Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Editorials / Omicron arrives in India
editorials

Omicron arrives in India

There isn’t enough evidence to warrant panic. Follow the science and ensure adequate arrangements are in place
PREMIUM
BMC readies a dedicated jumbo Covid-19 hospital of 21,150-bed capacity amid fears of a third wave due to the new variant Omicron, at Malad, in Mumbai, December 01 (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 03, 2021 07:36 PM IST
ByHT Editorial

Health officials confirmed the first cases of infections from the Omicron variant in India on Thursday, less than a week after it was designated a variant of concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization. The positive samples came from two men in Karnataka, one a South African national and the other a health care professional with no history of travel. Disclosures by state officials all but confirmed that local transmission of the variant has taken place, and at least five more people – primary and secondary contacts of the doctor who tested positive – may possibly have the virus. Considering what has been seen in South Africa, where the variant seems to be spreading rapidly, its detection elsewhere was inevitably a matter of when, rather than if. At last count, 30 countries have found the variant.

Union health ministry officials rightly appealed for calm as they broke the news of the first detections. There is little known about how significant a threat Omicron poses besides being readily transmissible. It is not known if this variant leads to more severe, or milder, illness and it will take weeks before one of the most crucial questions from an Indian perspective is answered: How does it affect people who have had a past infection, vaccine shots, or both? Undue alarm will only serve to create a distraction at a time when the focus needs to be on scientific evidence. In fact, in the past, panicked by rumours of shutdowns, people have often flocked to markets in large crowds and rushed to travel back home, both potential superspreader events.

RELATED STORIES

But it is also important, for the public as well as the administration, to keep in mind the three most crucial things that now follow. First, timely recognition of clear scientific evidence – India paid a heavy price when it did not understand how devastating the Delta variant could be. Second, the need to test and trace – the inevitability of Omicron’s spread only reinforces the need to double down on containment efforts that could slow down any potential outbreak. The goal remains the same — flatten any curves. Three, pre-emptive measures — the oxygen crisis, the bed shortage, the medical supplies crunch took place barely eight months ago. All stakeholders involved must be activated now and ensure adequate arrangements are in place, no matter how premature they may seem. Omicron is yet to be a significant threat, but just in case it is, be prepared for it.

Health officials confirmed the first cases of infections from the Omicron variant in India on Thursday, less than a week after it was designated a variant of concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization. The positive samples came from two men in Karnataka, one a South African national and the other a health care professional with no history of travel. Disclosures by state officials all but confirmed that local transmission of the variant has taken place, and at least five more people – primary and secondary contacts of the doctor who tested positive – may possibly have the virus. Considering what has been seen in South Africa, where the variant seems to be spreading rapidly, its detection elsewhere was inevitably a matter of when, rather than if. At last count, 30 countries have found the variant.

Union health ministry officials rightly appealed for calm as they broke the news of the first detections. There is little known about how significant a threat Omicron poses besides being readily transmissible. It is not known if this variant leads to more severe, or milder, illness and it will take weeks before one of the most crucial questions from an Indian perspective is answered: How does it affect people who have had a past infection, vaccine shots, or both? Undue alarm will only serve to create a distraction at a time when the focus needs to be on scientific evidence. In fact, in the past, panicked by rumours of shutdowns, people have often flocked to markets in large crowds and rushed to travel back home, both potential superspreader events.

RELATED STORIES

But it is also important, for the public as well as the administration, to keep in mind the three most crucial things that now follow. First, timely recognition of clear scientific evidence – India paid a heavy price when it did not understand how devastating the Delta variant could be. Second, the need to test and trace – the inevitability of Omicron’s spread only reinforces the need to double down on containment efforts that could slow down any potential outbreak. The goal remains the same — flatten any curves. Three, pre-emptive measures — the oxygen crisis, the bed shortage, the medical supplies crunch took place barely eight months ago. All stakeholders involved must be activated now and ensure adequate arrangements are in place, no matter how premature they may seem. Omicron is yet to be a significant threat, but just in case it is, be prepared for it.

Enjoy unlimited digital access

Subscribe Now to continue reading
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP