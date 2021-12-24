Omicron: Don’t panic, stay alert

Studies from Omicron hot spots have shown it is less likely to lead to serious disease when compared to Delta. The signs are encouraging, but experts warn that Omicron’s increased transmissibility and reinfection rate must also be taken into account. The response must be pragmatic, going beyond steps such as lockdowns and night curfews, which are economically disruptive. There are more effective ways to live with the virus. For instance, make rapid tests more accessible, and ensure booster shots for the vulnerable. Some countries have even shortened the isolation period for mild cases. These are steps worth exploring, since Omicron may be one among many variants the world will come across by the time Sars-CoV-2 becomes as innocuous as the flu.

India was not prepared for its second wave of infections. In late-February and March, when the Delta variant silently began to spread, the country and its leadership at various levels were lulled into complacency by a false sense of victory over the virus. Among the mistakes were the superspreader political rallies and the religious gathering for the Haridwar Mahakumbh. The country paid a heavy price. Between April and May, India lost more of its citizens than it had in the 12 months prior. Some lessons appear to have been learnt from that experience; there are now improved medical oxygen supply chains, and makeshift hospitals are being erected ahead of time. But some potential problems persist, like the plans for large political rallies in the coming weeks, on which there must be a rethink.

Over the next month, India faces a strong possibility of witnessing rising Covid-19 cases. The indications come from South Africa, the United Kingdom (UK) and Denmark, where the Omicron variant has spread quickly, with its increased transmissibility, higher resistance to antibodies, and shorter incubation period. There is no reason yet to believe that India’s Omicron experience will be vastly different. The government appears to have been seized of this eventuality, and prompt, clear directions have been issued to states on how to assess the first signs of danger. Some states have even imposed curbs and rolled out vaccine mandates ahead of the Christmas and New Year festive season. It’s important that the measures surrounding the variant avoid panic, while guarding against underplaying the risks. To that end, India’s preparations and the messaging — the prime minister urged people to be “satark” (vigilant) and “saavdhan” (careful) on Thursday — are timely.

