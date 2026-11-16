Opposition can’t afford a long seat-sharing saga in UP

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has hinted at the contours of potential Opposition seat-sharing negotiations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to be held in 2027. Speaking at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Yadav said the Congress has asked for 181 out of the 403 seats, while stressing that the alliance remained strong.

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Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has hinted at the contours of potential Opposition seat-sharing negotiations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to be held in 2027. Speaking at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Yadav said the Congress has asked for 181 out of the 403 seats, while stressing that the alliance remained strong.

PREMIUM The BJP has recovered nationally from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, winning key polls in Haryana, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Bengal. In Uttar Pradesh, it has deep organisational networks and the only chief minister who has won a second consecutive term in a generation. (ANI)

The Congress separately confirmed that it is seeking 150-200 seats, no doubt emboldened by the impressive performance of the alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 43 out of 80 seats. For the national party — which fought the 2022 polls alone and won just two seats, compared to the SP’s 100-plus haul — the polls are an opportunity to revive the organisation in a state it was wiped out 35 years ago. But its poor poll performances, the lack of a pan-state face, and Yadav’s confidence in the strength of his grassroots coalition, indicates that the ask may be too high and final negotiations may be tough.

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INDIA bloc supporters will hope that the talks don’t run long or turn bitter, as they often have in the past. The Opposition might be confident because it managed to make inroads into the BJP’s social coalition in 2024 but it should remember that in Maharashtra — where the INDIA bloc did well in 2024 — seat-sharing negotiations went on for so long that the final arrangement could not even be announced. Internal squabbling significantly shrunk campaigning time for the bloc, contributing to the NDA’s landslide victory.

The BJP has recovered nationally from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, winning key polls in Haryana, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Bengal. In Uttar Pradesh, it has deep organisational networks and the only chief minister who has won a second consecutive term in a generation. The Opposition — whose biggest weakness has been internal cohesion — faces a formidable challenge. It has to wrap up seat talks at the earliest if it hopes to put up a challenge.