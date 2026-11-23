Local opposition to the proposed dam, declared a “national project” in 2008, is not new. For almost two decades, several groups in Arunachal Pradesh have expressed concerns over the project’s potential environmental impact. (ANI)

The Union government has struck the right note on the troubled Siang dam project in Arunachal Pradesh by reiterating its strategic importance while pledging that the local people will be taken into confidence on all issues related to the venture. This assurance came from Union home minister Amit Shah, who visited the strategic northeastern state against the backdrop of protests over the past few months spearheaded by the Adi tribe, which has expressed fears that the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper

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The Union government has struck the right note on the troubled Siang dam project in Arunachal Pradesh by reiterating its strategic importance while pledging that the local people will be taken into confidence on all issues related to the venture. This assurance came from Union home minister Amit Shah, who visited the strategic northeastern state against the backdrop of protests over the past few months spearheaded by the Adi tribe, which has expressed fears that the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project will submerge dozens of villages and ancestral lands.

PREMIUM Local opposition to the proposed dam, declared a “national project” in 2008, is not new. For almost two decades, several groups in Arunachal Pradesh have expressed concerns over the project’s potential environmental impact. (ANI) more less

Local opposition to the proposed dam, declared a “national project” in 2008, is not new. For almost two decades, several groups in Arunachal Pradesh have expressed concerns over the project’s potential environmental impact in an area that falls within Seismic Zone V, or a highly earthquake-prone region. These concerns have only grown following the recent Bhote Koshi flash floods in Nepal. The protests in Arunachal Pradesh have resonated in Assam, where groups organised a protest last week over the ecological consequences of large hydropower projects.

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The Centre’s efforts to begin work on the Siang project have gained urgency ever since China started work last year on a 60-GW hydroelectric project on the Yarlung Tsangpo river in Tibet. Almost 65% of the Siang’s flows originate in China and experts believe the mega-project in Arunachal Pradesh is crucial for achieving resilience and energy security. Credible environmental and social impact assessments for the Siang project will play a crucial role, and it is in this context that Shah’s assurance about “positive and constructive” discussions and finding solutions through dialogue assumes greater importance, especially if it helps quell the protests in a strategic state such as Arunachal Pradesh.