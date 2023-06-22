Social media needs stronger regulation

Australia’s digital safety regulator has issued a notice to Twitter for a reported rise in hate speech, threatening the company with a $475,000 fine if it did not provide an adequate explanation within 28 days. The eSafety commissioner said instances of serious abuse faced by Australians on Twitter have surged in the past 12 months. Australia is not the first country to raise flags. In April, Germany said it was considering slapping fines, and in December, weeks after Elon Musk took over the firm, the European Union warned it to combat rising hate speech and misinformation. For far too long now, online safety has been held hostage to company policies that are at best flawed, and at worst whimsical, and to laws and regulations that are either inadequate or overbroad. Twitter’s policies and practices are particularly stark since its new owner, Mr Musk, dismantled trust and safety teams, laid off content moderators, and signalled a sort of policy confusion that led to a free-for-all on the platform. A study by the University of Southern California in April, found that since Mr Musk took over, there was a qualitative spike in hate speech, with the content becoming more toxic across parameters of sexuality, race and ethnic identity. PREMIUM The eSafety commissioner said instances of serious abuse faced by Australians on Twitter have surged in the past 12 months.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, )