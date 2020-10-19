e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / The significance of the Malabar exercise | HT Editorial

The significance of the Malabar exercise | HT Editorial

There is a view that cementing the Quad, including through naval exercises, will alienate China even more — and make reconciliation difficult

editorials Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 19:24 IST
Hindustan Times
There is now a consensus, among every major liberal democracy in the world, that China is a threat — to political systems and open societies, economic self-reliance, and a rules-based regime, particularly in the international seas
There is now a consensus, among every major liberal democracy in the world, that China is a threat — to political systems and open societies, economic self-reliance, and a rules-based regime, particularly in the international seas(Bloomberg)
         

Australia is set to join the Malabar naval exercises, finally making it a drill which will see the participation of all four Quad countries — India, United States (US), Japan and Australia. While this was expected — especially after a sharp dip in China-Australia ties and a greater degree of convergence between all the four Quad countries on the need to signal determination against any Chinese attempts to impose its hegemony — it is testament to how quickly the international order is evolving.

There is now a consensus, among every major liberal democracy in the world, that China is a threat — to political systems and open societies, economic self-reliance, and a rules-based regime, particularly in the international seas. India has traditionally sought to hedge its bets in larger geopolitics, but it does not have the luxury to do so anymore, because of its geography. The fact that India today faces Chinese aggression makes it incumbent on New Delhi to explore and deepen every international alliance which can serve as a source of symbolic and substantive support, including in the maritime domain where China has obvious vulnerabilities.

There is a view that cementing the Quad, including through naval exercises, will alienate China even more — and make reconciliation difficult. But India’s experience shows that Beijing tends to respect power and strength. It is not a coincidence that as India-US ties improved in mid-2000s, China was better behaved. It is only with economic strength and partnerships such as the one that will be manifested in the Malabar exercise that India can broaden its options with China. The road to peace in the mountains may lie through the sea.

tags
top news
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
IPL 2020 Live Score: Archer tests Curran, Faf with lethal bounce
IPL 2020 Live Score: Archer tests Curran, Faf with lethal bounce
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Porn clip shared from Goa deputy chief minister’s phone, blames ‘miscreants’
Porn clip shared from Goa deputy chief minister’s phone, blames ‘miscreants’
‘Farooq Abdullah kept at ED office for 5 hours despite his age’: People’s Alliance attacks Centre
‘Farooq Abdullah kept at ED office for 5 hours despite his age’: People’s Alliance attacks Centre
Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, one terrorist killed
Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, one terrorist killed
‘Solutions available, political will lacking’: Kejriwal on stubble burning
‘Solutions available, political will lacking’: Kejriwal on stubble burning
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In