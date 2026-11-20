The first-ever summit of the leaders of China, Russia and the US hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping produced a “Declaration toward Peace” that committed the three countries to ensuring stable global energy flows, reducing nuclear risks, and preventing the proliferation of atomic weapons. The meeting was described in some quarters as being reminiscent of the Yalta Conference — the gathering of leaders of the US, Great Britain and the Soviet Union in February 1945 that helped shape post-war Europe

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The first-ever summit of the leaders of China, Russia and the US hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping produced a “Declaration toward Peace” that committed the three countries to ensuring stable global energy flows, reducing nuclear risks, and preventing the proliferation of atomic weapons. The meeting was described in some quarters as being reminiscent of the Yalta Conference — the gathering of leaders of the US, Great Britain and the Soviet Union in February 1945 that helped shape post-war Europe — but the circumstances were markedly different. Xi is the only leader with an unchallenged grip on power, while Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are grappling with a downturn in their fortunes because of unpopular wars they started and have been unable to end.

PREMIUM The meeting was described in some quarters as being reminiscent of the Yalta Conference — the gathering of leaders of the US, Great Britain and the Soviet Union in February 1945 that helped shape post-war Europe. (AP)

Xi attempted to set the tone for the summit, held in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, saying the three countries should be “partners and friends” who avoid confrontation among themselves and don’t challenge one another’s “red lines” on sensitive issues. At a time when countries across the globe have expressed concern at China’s trade policies, and Quad has opposed economic coercion and efforts to alter the status quo by force, Xi proposed the three countries strengthen economic cooperation without resorting to decoupling and disruption of supply chains, or interfering in the internal affairs of other States.

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Trump noted he was charting a “different course” from the past, when leaders avoided dialogue with nations with which they had disagreements, and Putin remarked that the three nations have a joint responsibility for maintaining global peace and security and shared interests in settling regional conflicts, including the one in Ukraine.

The four-point declaration spoke about the reform of the UN to ensure it can respond more effectively to global challenges, an increase in the production and supply of refined petroleum products by the three countries to enable stable energy flows, the futility of a nuclear war and a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks, respect for the immunity of State officials, and opposition to the International Criminal Court and bodies abusing their jurisdiction.

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While India and other countries would be supportive of most of these goals if they were pursued through genuinely broad-based initiatives, it is hardly likely that nations will favour any move that divides the world into spheres of influence. Three leaders alone cannot have the final say in deciding the global order at a time of immense geopolitical flux.