Vendetta politics returns to Andhra?

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest on Saturday came in controversial circumstances. The state CID alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo is linked to the ₹550-crore State Skill Development Corporation scam. Corruption charges need to be investigated, and as per due process. However, the timing and manner of the arrest raise questions. Assembly polls are due in Andhra in a few months. The TDP is the main rival to the ruling YSR Congress Party. Both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), besides influential state player Pawan Kalyan, condemned the arrest and accused the government of flouting norms. The course the probe takes will also influence pre-poll coalitions in Andhra, which sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha. PREMIUM Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu being taken to prison, in Vijayawada on Sunday (PTI)