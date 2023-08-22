What can Brics meet achieve?

Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (Brics) gather this week at what is often called the wealthiest square mile in the African continent. But the first in-person summit since 2019 of the grouping once seen as a credible counterweight to the western-led blocs begins with more than a sense of unease. China, the largest economy of the outfit, is pushing for a significant expansion of the group, and at least 22 nations — many of them in Africa — have requested entry. No-limits partners Moscow and Beijing are far more closely aligned than what was even imaginable when Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill first coined the term Bric in 2001 (The S was added later, in 2011, when South Africa joined the grouping). The relationship between India and China has plunged since violent clashes in June 2020 at the Line of Actual Control, and tensions simmer over patrolling rights and disengagement at key points, as evident in the intransigence shown by Beijing in border talks. South Africa is caught in its own development and corruption quagmire. And, of course, the international climate has changed significantly from the early 2010s, the heyday of Brics, when it was seen as an emerging, and more representative, challenger to western groupings that were seen as shutting out developing countries from their boardrooms. PREMIUM Whichever way one looks at it, the shadow of China looms large over the summit(Reuters | Representational Image)