Over a dozen cranes tower above the Tata Electronics semiconductor fabrication plant at Dholera, including two giant crawler cranes that dominate the construction site. Below them, a vast industrial zone is taking shape, its scale reflected in a waterbody alongside the site in the fading evening light.

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The ₹91,000 crore project is the most visible sign yet of Dholera’s industrial ambitions. But Gujarat is already looking beyond chipmaking. The state is planning to develop about 5GW of data centre capacity in the region, with a proposed investment of ₹5 lakh crore, as it seeks to turn the planned industrial city into a hub for semiconductors, electronics and digital infrastructure.

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“Next on cards after semiconductors are data centres of about 5GW with a proposed overall investment of ₹5 lakh crore in Dholera,” said Arjun Modhwadia, Gujarat’s science and technology minister. Four to five large companies, including multinationals, are being considered for data centre projects there, he added.

The state has already signed a memorandum of understanding with L&T Vyoma for a 250MW green AI-ready hyperscale data centre campus at Dholera. Signed on February 20 during the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, the proposed project will come with an investment of ₹25,000 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Modhwadia said the availability of Narmada water and the state’s power generation capacity will help meet the requirements of data centre operators. Gujarat’s data centre policy targets 7.5GW of capacity across the state. According to the minister, 24 companies have applied for projects with a combined proposed capacity of 22GW. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modhwadia said the availability of Narmada water and the state’s power generation capacity will help meet the requirements of data centre operators. Gujarat’s data centre policy targets 7.5GW of capacity across the state. According to the minister, 24 companies have applied for projects with a combined proposed capacity of 22GW. {{/usCountry}}

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“The establishment of India’s first semiconductor fabrication facility, with an investment of ₹91,000 crore, marks a defining milestone in Dholera’s journey. The city is also emerging as a promising destination for AI and digital infrastructure, particularly green AI-ready data centres,” said Harsh Sanghavi, deputy chief minister of Gujarat.

A semiconductor ecosystem takes shape

Tata Electronics, in partnership with Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC), is the anchor of Dholera’s current industrial push. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for the plant in March 2024 under the Centre’s India Semiconductor Mission.

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According to Tata Electronics, the AI-enabled facility will manufacture 300mm (12-inch) wafers, with a planned capacity of 50,000 wafers a month. Its product portfolio will include power management integrated circuits, display drivers, microcontrollers and high-performance computing logic chips, using technologies ranging from 28nm to 110nm. These chips are intended for applications in automobiles, computing, data storage, wireless communications, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

The project is also expected to draw suppliers and ancillary industries. At SEMICON India 2026, Tata Electronics announced partnerships with Fujifilm, Kelington, Sojitz Corporation, NRS Corporation and Sumitomo Chemical.

The company has partnered with Singapore-based Ascendas Firstspace to develop a 363 acre vendor park for suppliers, according to an official in Gujarat’s science and technology department. Fujifilm has also announced a phased investment of about ₹700 crore for an advanced materials facility at Dholera, the official said.

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Another project in the pipeline is a ₹3,068 crore compound semiconductor fabrication and advanced packaging facility by Crystal Matrix Limited. Focused on gallium nitride based Mini LED and Micro LED products, the facility is planned across 40 acres and is expected to produce 24,000 sets of RGB gallium nitride wafers and 72,000 sq metres of display panels annually, according to a Press Information Bureau release issued in May 2026.

Renewable energy company ReNew Energy Global Plc is another early investor. It began construction in 2021, when the area was still largely deserted, a company official said. Its first phase, spread across 55 acres, houses a 2.4GW module plant and a 2.5GW cell plant, commissioned in 2024. Solar cells are semiconductor units that convert sunlight into electricity; modules are the panels assembled from those cells.

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A second phase, comprising a 4GW gross capacity TOPCon cell facility, is under construction and likely to be commissioned soon. The company’s total investment is around ₹5,500 crore, the official said.

Gujarat’s semiconductor ambitions extend beyond Dholera. Six major projects approved under the India Semiconductor Mission represent investments of more than ₹1.24 lakh crore across the state, a senior official in the department said.

From neglected settlement to industrial city

Dholera has come a long way. Modhwadia recalls it as barren in 2001, with little development and no drinking water. He cited a local saying from that period: “Dikri ne bandooke devai pan Dhandhuke na devai (it would be better to shoot one’s daughter than marry her to someone from Dhandhuka).” The expression reflected the area’s poor reputation at the time, he said.

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The idea of developing Dholera as a greenfield industrial city took shape during Modi’s tenure as Gujarat chief minister in 2007. The project is part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor programme. The Dholera Special Investment Region was notified under the Gujarat Special Investment Region Act, 2009, creating a framework for planned industrial and urban development.

The special investment region (SIR) covers about 920 sq km across 22 villages in Dhandhuka taluka of Ahmedabad district. Of this, about 422 sq km has been identified as developable land to be taken up in phases. The first Activation Area covers 22.54 sq km. Modhwadia said this area was nearing saturation and further development would require additional areas to be opened up.

Following approval of SIR development plan in 2012, work on the 22.54 sq km Activation Area began in 2016. The project faced protests by farmers, and a legal battle over land pooling and compensation. The state government later agreed to compensate farmers whose land was required and allow them to continue farming until construction began, resolving the impasse in the Activation Area. Preparing the low-lying region for industrial development was another challenge. Parts of Dholera were prone to severe flooding and waterlogging during the monsoon. The authorities raised the land, built protective bunds and laid more than 130 km of storm-water drains. By September 2023, officials said these measures had addressed waterlogging in the developed industrial area.

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Tata Chemicals secured land in Dholera in 2019 for a proposed lithium-ion battery plant, while Tata Power commissioned a 300 MW solar plant in 2022. The arrival of Tata Electronics’ semiconductor project in 2024 marked a change in the scale of Dholera’s industrial ambitions.

Infrastructure, workers and a city in the making

The state is now trying to ensure that industrial investment is accompanied by the infrastructure needed to support a functioning city.

The 109km Ahmedabad-Dholera Greenfield Expressway was inaugurated by Modi on March 31, reducing the road journey between the two cities. The Centre has also approved a 134 km semi-high-speed double railway line between Sarkhej and Dholera, at a cost of ₹20,667 crore. Designed for speeds of up to 220 kmph, the line is targeted for completion in 2030-31. Construction is expected to begin in early 2027.

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The Dholera Greenfield Airport is being developed to provide domestic and international connectivity. Its runway and other core infrastructure are complete, according to the Union civil aviation ministry, while the passenger terminal is under construction. A senior government official said the airport is likely to begin operations in December 2026.

The changes are beginning to be felt on the ground. About 20,000 factory workers are currently employed at construction sites and industrial facilities. Residential projects have come up alongside hoardings advertising property investments, while Tata is building a residential colony for its workforce.

People from outside Gujarat are also moving to Dholera in search of work and business opportunities. Abhay Kumar, 22, from Surat, moved there two years ago after Tata announced its semiconductor plans. He saw an opportunity in manufacturing containers used as temporary accommodation for construction workers.

“There are many competitors, but I thought if I stayed put in Dholera and made containers, I could give them at a competitive price compared with larger companies that have to transport them from Ahmedabad and other cities,” he said.

“Here in Dholera, I saw an opportunity for the next 20-25 years, as many companies have lined up their future investments.”

Sahil Seth, 20, from Malda in West Bengal, arrived five months ago and works as a mason at ReNew’s plant, earning up to ₹20,000 a month. Nirmal Kumar, 18, from Bihar, joined as a contract worker a few months ago. “Here, I get to earn, spend on myself, and even send money home,” he said.

Small businesses are also beginning to cater to the new arrivals. Jitubhai Kathi, co-owner of the recently opened Hari Villa restaurant, moved from Saurashtra after spotting an opportunity. Its customers are mainly property dealers and investors visiting the region.

Dholera’s original settlement had a population of 2,779 in the 2011 census. Modhwadia expects the new city to house 300,000 people over the next decade. “It is the prime minister’s dream that Dholera emerges as one of the top modern cities of the world,” he said.

But the transition from an industrial zone to a functioning city remains a challenge.

Praveen Chaudhary, CEO of Dholera Industrial City Development Limited, a joint venture between the Gujarat and central governments, said the project was being developed as an integrated manufacturing and innovation hub, rather than a collection of factories. Its plug and play model is intended to provide industries with ready access to roads, power, water, high-speed networks and large land parcels.

Ahmedabad-based urban planner and professor Saswat Bandyopadhyay, however, cautioned that industrial infrastructure alone would not make Dholera a city. “At present, much of what one sees is construction activity. It is not a city yet,” he said.

While the DMIC corridor and planned infrastructure provide a strong foundation, he said, social infrastructure will be equally important in attracting residents and sustaining the ecosystem. GIFT City, he noted, has developed an identity as a financial and technology centre, supported by markets, fairs and festivals that bring life beyond office hours. Dholera will need a similar identity and would take time to develop one.

The town’s history offers a reminder of both its potential and its challenges. Dholera was once an important cotton trading centre on the Gulf of Cambay, with a creek that allowed boats to reach the town. Cotton shipments began in 1810, and the port became important during the American Civil War, according to the 1879 Gazetteer of the Bombay Presidency. The creek eventually silted up and the port declined.

Today, the ambition is to build a new economic centre on the same landscape. Whether the factories, data centres and transport links translate into a sustainable city will depend on what develops around them.