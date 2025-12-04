War, peace and democracy in Europe | Number Theory
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict in Europe, when it started in February 2022 – some see Russian annexation of Crimea in 2018 as its beginning – was seen as a battle for preserving the post-Cold War liberal order by many commentators. Almost four years later, and more importantly, a year since Donald Trump came back as the US President, opinions on what is at stake in the conflict are now very different. Trump wants the war to end on very different terms than his European peers. Its ultimate resolution remains a matter of speculation and negotiation. The larger questions from this conflict, however, go beyond what the war itself has done to Russia and Ukraine. This two-part series will weigh on some of these issues.
