The Meghalaya government has announced that the 2027-28 academic session would commence on February 8, mandating 10 bagless days in schools to promote experiential learning and vocational exposure among students, officials said on Sunday.

For classes 9 to 12, the requirement has been fixed at 220 working days and 1,540 instructional hours. (ANI/Representational) more less

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According to a notification issued by the Education Department earlier this week, the academic session for students from pre-school to class 2 will conclude on November 26, 2027, while that for classes 3 to 10 will end on December 16. Winter vacation will begin the following day.

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The department has prescribed a minimum of 200 working days and 1,000 instructional hours for classes 1 to 5, while classes 6 to 8 will have 220 working days and 1,320 instructional hours.

For classes 9 to 12, the requirement has been fixed at 220 working days and 1,540 instructional hours.

Activities and learning experiences

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{{^usCountry}} As part of the new measures, all schools will have to observe at least 10 bagless days during the academic session, during which students will participate in activities designed to provide learning experiences beyond conventional classrooms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the new measures, all schools will have to observe at least 10 bagless days during the academic session, during which students will participate in activities designed to provide learning experiences beyond conventional classrooms. {{/usCountry}}

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These activities will include exposure to traditional crafts, interactions with local artisans and farmers, visits to heritage sites and farms, sports, cultural programmes, nature walks, environmental conservation, financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

The guidelines place particular emphasis on vocational exposure and interaction with local experts, especially for students in classes 6 to 8.

The department has also made Community-Integrated Skill Learning (CISL) mandatory for students of classes 6 to 10 from the 2027-28 academic session.

Introduced as part of the Health and Physical Education subject, CISL will account for 50 of the total 100 marks, with the remaining 50 marks allocated to Health and Physical Education.

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The programme will provide structured and supervised learning experiences in areas such as agriculture, family-based trades, sports, arts and culture, digital skills, entrepreneurship and community service.

Schools will conduct initial assessments to identify children requiring additional support in reading readiness, while teachers will provide age-appropriate guidance to strengthen listening, sound and word recognition, comprehension and reading abilities, the notification said.

The department has also prescribed school timings for government institutions, with lower primary classes functioning from 9 am to 2 pm, upper primary classes from 9 am to 3 pm, and secondary and higher secondary classes from 9 am to 4 pm.

Morning assembly will be compulsory on every working day and will primarily be student-led, with activities including news reading, speeches, storytelling, quizzes, cultural performances and discussions on civic responsibilities, health and environmental awareness.

Syllabus and assessment

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Schools have been directed to ensure 100 per cent completion of the prescribed syllabus through advance lesson planning and regular monitoring by heads of institutions.

On assessment, the department has called for a shift towards competency-based evaluation in line with the National Education Policy 2020, moving away from examinations focused primarily on memorisation.

The guidelines envisage a combination of written tests, oral assessments, projects, assignments, practical activities, presentations and classroom observations.

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Schools will also be required to conduct regular parent-teacher meetings, particularly after mid-term and end-term examinations, to discuss students' academic progress, attendance and overall development.

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The department has further stressed the need to create safe, inclusive and child-centric learning environments that promote intellectual, physical, social, emotional and creative development.

Heads of institutions will be responsible for ensuring compliance with the academic calendar and implementing the prescribed guidelines throughout the session.