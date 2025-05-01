Edit Profile
    10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: Latest updates on Class 10th, 12th results

    By HT Education Desk
    May 1, 2025 4:41 PM IST
    10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: CBSE Class 10th, 12th results will be announced on cbse.gov.in website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet announced CBSE Result 2025 date and time. The CBSE 10th, 12th results date will be announced prior to the declaration of the results. All the appeared candidates are waiting to check their Class 10 and Class 12 marks on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in....Read More

    The CBSE 10th, 12th results can also be checked at other official websites which includes- cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in

    The other platforms to check results is mobile apps- Digilocker, UMANG and via SMS as well.

    CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and the exam concluded on March 1, 2025. CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The Class 10 and Class 12 examination was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 1, 2025 4:41 PM IST

    May 1, 2025 4:35 PM IST

    May 1, 2025 4:23 PM IST

    May 1, 2025 4:12 PM IST

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    cbse.nic.in

    digilocker.gov.in

    results.gov.in

    May 1, 2025 4:07 PM IST

    May 1, 2025 4:06 PM IST

    Roll Number

    Date of Birth

    Admit Card details

    May 1, 2025 4:04 PM IST

    Visit the official website of CBSE Results at cbseresults.nic.in.

    Click on 10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    May 1, 2025 4:02 PM IST

    May 1, 2025 3:59 PM IST

    May 1, 2025 3:58 PM IST

    May 1, 2025 3:56 PM IST

    May 1, 2025 3:54 PM IST

    May 1, 2025 3:52 PM IST

