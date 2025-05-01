10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: Latest updates on Class 10th, 12th results

10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet announced CBSE Result 2025 date and time. The CBSE 10th, 12th results date will be announced prior to the declaration of the results. All the appeared candidates are waiting to check their Class 10 and Class 12 marks on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in....Read More

The CBSE 10th, 12th results can also be checked at other official websites which includes- cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in

The other platforms to check results is mobile apps- Digilocker, UMANG and via SMS as well.

CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and the exam concluded on March 1, 2025. CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The Class 10 and Class 12 examination was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.