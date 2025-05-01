10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: Latest updates on Class 10th, 12th results
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet announced CBSE Result 2025 date and time. The CBSE 10th, 12th results date will be announced prior to the declaration of the results. All the appeared candidates are waiting to check their Class 10 and Class 12 marks on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in....Read More
The CBSE 10th, 12th results can also be checked at other official websites which includes- cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in
The other platforms to check results is mobile apps- Digilocker, UMANG and via SMS as well.
CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and the exam concluded on March 1, 2025. CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The Class 10 and Class 12 examination was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: Alternative mediums to check results
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: When released, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results will also be available through Digilocker, UMANG and via SMS too.
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: When were exams conducted?
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and the exam concluded on March 1, 2025. CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025.
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: Results to be available on DigiLocker
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: When released, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results will also be available on Digilocker. Students can visit the official website at results.digilocker.gov.in.
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: List of websites
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: The list of websites to check results is given here
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: Number of students appeared
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: This year, around 44 lakh students appeared in the board examinations.
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: Login credentials required
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: To check the results, students will likely have to enter following details:
Roll Number
Date of Birth
Admit Card details
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website of CBSE Results at cbseresults.nic.in.
Click on 10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: Check shift timings
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: The Class 10 and Class 12 examination was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: Class 10, 12 exam dates
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and the exam concluded on March 1, 2025. CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025.
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: Other platforms to check results
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: The other platforms to check results is mobile apps- Digilocker, UMANG and via SMS as well.
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: Official websites to check Class 10, 12 results
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: The CBSE 10th, 12th results can also be checked at other official websites which includes- cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: Where to check Class 10th, 12th results
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: All the appeared candidates are waiting to check their Class 10 and Class 12 marks on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: Date and time
10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet announced CBSE Result 2025 date and time. The CBSE 10th, 12th results date will be announced prior to the declaration of the results.