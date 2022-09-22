AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link

AP EAMCET or EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result has been published. Candidates who have applied for admission to Engineering and other courses through AP EAMCET counselling can now visit the offocial website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and check the seat allotment result using their login details.

Check AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2022

Candidates who have been selected in the first round can report for admission from September 23 to 27. Classwork for this batch will begin on September 26.

To check AP EAPCET seat allotment results, candidates can follow thes steps given below.

How to check AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result

Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the AP EAMCET 2022 tab.

Now, open the seat allotment result link.

Enter your login details and submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.