Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati has released the AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result on October 25, 2025. Candidates who have applied for AP LAWCET/ PG LAWCET-2025 counselling can find the direct link to check on the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result released at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in, link here

The self reporting can be done from October 27 to October 29, 2025. The classwork will commence from October 27, 2025.

AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result: How to check To check the seat allotment result candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. Click on AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who are allotted seats in a particular college shall submit original certificates in the college for physical verification. The principal of the concerned college shall also be responsible for verification of the eligibility of the candidate for admission.

Mere allotment of a seat through the admission counseling will not guarantee the admission to the candidate unless she/he satisfies the eligibility criteria for admission as per the Bar Council of India Rules notified time to time. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP LAWCET.