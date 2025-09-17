Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has extended the registration date for AP LAWCET Counselling 2025. The registration date has been extended till September 18, 2025. Candidates can apply online through the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: Registration date extended, apply till tomorrow at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

The verification of uploaded certificates will be done till September 18, 2025. Candidates can select and submit the web options till September 19, 2025. The change of web options can be done on September 20, 2025.

The seat allotment result will be released on September 22, 2025. Candidates who have been allotted seats can self report to the colleges from September 22 to September 24, 2025. The classes will commence on September 24, 2025.

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. Click on for AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who are applying for the counselling round will have to pay non refundable processing fee of ₹500/- for SC, ST and PH candidates and ₹1000/- for others. The payment can be done through payment gateway (Bill desk) provided in the website by entering hall ticket number and rank/Date of Birth using credit/debit card/net banking/other channels. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP LAWCET.