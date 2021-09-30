Home / Education / Admissions / DU 1st Cut-Off List 2021 Live Updates: Delhi University first cut-off on Oct 1
DU 1st Cut-Off List 2021 Live Updates: Delhi University first cut-off on Oct 1

  • DU 1st cut off will be available on du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.  The admission process will begin on October 4, 10 am. Colleges have been asked to complete approvals for admission against first cut off by October 7, 5 pm.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 05:00 PM IST

DU first cut-off list will be released on October 1, the Delhi University had announced on September 27. The list will be released for admission to undergraduate courses in the constituent colleges of the University. 

DU 1st cut off will be available on du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

The admission process will begin on October 4, 10 am. Colleges have been asked to complete approvals for admission against first cut off by October 7, 5 pm.

Students can expect higher cut-offs than last year as over 70,000 students have scored more than 95 per cent in CBSE class 12 board exams this time, college principals have told news agency PTI.

Last year, Lady Shri Ram College had a 100 per cent cut-off for three courses.

 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 30, 2021 05:00 PM IST

    DU cut-off list: Special cut-off list on October 25

    This year Delhi University will also release a special cut-off list on October 25, 2021. The fourth cut-off list will release on October 30 and the fifth list on November 8, 2021.

  • SEP 30, 2021 04:27 PM IST

    DU forms panel for framing syllabi of 6 courses to be introduced under NEP

    DU has formed a seven-member committee to frame the syllabi of six new interdisciplinary undergraduate courses that will be introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP).

  • SEP 30, 2021 04:18 PM IST

    Delhi university: At least 5 among top 20 are DU graduates

    At least five of the top 20 candidates to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination (CSE), 2020, graduated from Delhi University and credited the varsity for their success in clearing the competitive exam. Four of them cleared the exam in their first attempt and the fifth candidate cleared the exam in her second attempt.

  • SEP 30, 2021 04:07 PM IST

    DU admissions: What is the procedure for getting hostel accommodations?

    “The selection process for hostels is strictly based on the merit of the candidate. Once a candidate gets admission in a college offering hostel facility then, they have to apply separately for hostels; accommodation is subject to availability of seats," the University has said.

  • SEP 30, 2021 04:02 PM IST

    DU cut-off likely to increase: College principals

    Delhi University aspirants can expect higher cut-offs than last year as over 70,000 students have scored more than 95 per cent in CBSE class 12 board exams this time, college principals told news agency PTI.

  • SEP 30, 2021 03:51 PM IST

    DU admission to begin on October 4

    Admissions against the first cut-off list, which will be released on October 1, will begin on October 4, 10 am. Last day of payment by candidates against 1st cut-off is October 8. 

  • SEP 30, 2021 03:48 PM IST

    DU first cut-off will be released on October 1

    As per the undergraduate admission schedule released by the university on September 27, the first cut-off list will be released on October 1. Admissions against the first cut-off list will begin on October 4.  Close to 3 lakh applications have been registered for taking admission in various undergraduate courses in the university.

