The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad has launched 2 year Executive MBA at its Dubai campus. This newly launched program is designed for senior professionals actively collaborating across India and the Gulf to drive business impact, and seeking to build global leadership capability and strategic depth without stepping away from their careers.

IIM Ahmedabad launches 2-year Executive MBA program at Dubai campus for working professionals

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As per a press statement issued by IIM Ahmedabad, this six-term program features in-person weekend classes, a seven-day immersive residency at IIM Ahmedabad’s Ahmedabad campus, and an international immersion.

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Participants will also undertake a faculty-supervised Executive Capstone Project, applying their learning to real-world business challenges. The curriculum is designed to strengthen cross-functional decision-making and develop the strategic perspective needed to lead large organisations. Upon completion, participants will gain access to IIM Ahmedabad’s alumni network, spanning industries, functions and geographies, with active Association Chapters across the UAE, India and other international locations.

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{{^usCountry}} Commenting on the launch, Prof Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIM Ahmedabad said "Professionals today are expected to lead with strategic depth and a global outlook, yet most learning formats are not designed for someone already holding that responsibility. The executive blind spot is real; leaders are expected to acquire new capabilities but cannot step away from the roles they have worked hard to earn. That is exactly what we are building for. We are proud to expand our Dubai Campus portfolio, recognising how economically intertwined India and the Gulf are as markets, and how professionals who operate across both understand what it means to lead with a truly global perspective." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commenting on the launch, Prof Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIM Ahmedabad said "Professionals today are expected to lead with strategic depth and a global outlook, yet most learning formats are not designed for someone already holding that responsibility. The executive blind spot is real; leaders are expected to acquire new capabilities but cannot step away from the roles they have worked hard to earn. That is exactly what we are building for. We are proud to expand our Dubai Campus portfolio, recognising how economically intertwined India and the Gulf are as markets, and how professionals who operate across both understand what it means to lead with a truly global perspective." {{/usCountry}}

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IIT Madras begins applications for Executive MBA degree for working professionals

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Global education company Emeritus will support the Executive MBA through awareness and outreach initiatives, while IIM Ahmedabad Dubai Campus will oversee academic delivery and faculty operations.

Candidates must have a minimum of 6 years of post-graduation experience, including 3 years in a managerial or leadership role, and are required to submit IIMA Admission Test, GMAT Focus, Executive Assessment, or GRE scores. Admissions follow a rigorous multi-stage selection process, read the press statement.