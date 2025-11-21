Indian Institute of Management Lucknow has started the application process for PhD program in Management 2026. Candidates interested in applying for this full-time program can find the direct link on the official website of IIM Lucknow at iiml.ac.in. The last date to apply is February 16, 2026. IIM Lucknow begins application process for PhD program in Management 2026

Through this program, scholars will be trained for advanced management research that aligns with global and national priorities. The duration of this program is 4.5 years, and this program will prepare research graduates for leadership roles in academia, the corporate sector, and public institutions, in addition to core research activities required for the degree.

Prof. M.P. Gupta, Director, IIM Lucknow speaking about the program said, "Our doctoral program is a testament to this responsibility. It nurtures scholars who are not only rigorous in research but also carry a visionary outlook. With a strong emphasis on academic depth, interdisciplinary learning and societal relevance, the program is designed to develop thought leaders who will shape the future of management, education, research, and practice."

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for PhD program must have masters degree or its equivalent in any discipline with minimum 55% aggregate marks [50% for SC/ST candidates ] OR A Bachelors Degree in Engineering with 75% marks [70% for SC/ST candidates] or equivalent grade point average, OR Any professional qualifications such as CA, ICWA and CS with a minimum 55% aggregate marks.

The areas of specialization includes Agri-Business Management, Business Sustainability, Communication, Decision Sciences (OR/ Stats), Economics and Business Environment, Finance & Accounting, Human Resource Management, Information Technology & Systems, Marketing Management, Operations & Supply chain Management and Strategic Management.