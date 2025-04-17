Edit Profile
New Delhi
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
    Live

    KVS Admission 2025 Live: Provisional list for Class 2-12, Balvatika 2 today at kvsangathan.nic.in, how to check

    By HT Education Desk
    Apr 17, 2025 1:56 PM IST
    KVS Admission 2025 Live: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will be declaring the provisional list for admission in Balvatika 2, and Classes 2 to 12 (except Class 11) today. Follow the live blog for latest updates.
    KVS Admission 2025 Live: Provisional list of Admission in Balvatika 2, and Classes 2 to 12 (except Class 11) is scheduled to be out today, April 17, 2025.
    KVS Admission 2025 Live: Provisional list of Admission in Balvatika 2, and Classes 2 to 12 (except Class 11) is scheduled to be out today, April 17, 2025.

    KVS Admission 2025 Live: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, KVS, is scheduled to declare the provisional list for admission in Balvatika 2, and Classes 2 to 12 (excluding Class 11) on Wednesday, April 17, 2025. When released, students, parents and guardians will be able to check the admission status by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in....Read More

    As per the schedule, the admission of selection students in Balvatika 2 and Class 2 onwards will be carried out from April 18 to April 21, 2025.

    The last date of admissions for all classes except Class 11 is June 30, 2025.

    KVS Admission 2025: Steps to check Provisional Admission List

    To check the provisional list of admission, the steps mentioned below can be followed:

    1. Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.
    2. Click on the link to download the Provisional Admission List for Class 2 to 12 and Balvatika 2 available on home page.
    3. Check the PDF displayed on the screen.
    4. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

    Follow the blog for live updates on KVS Admission 2025, provisional list and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 17, 2025 1:56 PM IST

    KVS Admission 2025 Live: When did registrations begin for Balvatika 2 and Class 2 onwards?

    KVS Admission 2025 Live: Registration (in offline mode) for Balvatika 2 and Class 2 onwards (except Class XI) began from Apri 2, 2025.

    Apr 17, 2025 1:49 PM IST

    KVS Admission 2025 Live: How to check Provisional Admission List

    KVS Admission 2025 Live: KVS Admission 2025: To check the provisional list of admission, the steps mentioned below can be followed:

    1. Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.
    2. Click on the link to download the Provisional Admission List for Class 2 to 12 and Balvatika 2 available on home page.
    3. Check the PDF displayed on the screen.
    4. Download and keep a printout for future reference.
    Apr 17, 2025 1:46 PM IST

    KVS Admission 2025 Live: What is the last date of admission?

    KVS Admission 2025 Live: The last date of admissions for all classes except Class 11 is June 30, 2025.

    Apr 17, 2025 1:44 PM IST

    KVS Admission 2025 Live: Other means to check provisional list

    KVS Admission 2025 Live: Students, parents and guardians can also check the provisional list on the website/social media handles such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) of the Vidyalayas concerned, in addition to the School’s Notice Board.

    Apr 17, 2025 1:41 PM IST

    KVS Admission 2025 Live: When will admissions take place

    KVS Admission 2025 Live: According to the official schedule, the admission of selected students in Balvatika 2 and Class 2 onwards will be carried out from April 18 to April 21, 2025.

    Apr 17, 2025 1:39 PM IST

    KVS Admission 2025 Live: For which classes will the provisional list be out

    KVS Admission 2025 Live: The provisional list of admissions will be out for Balvatika 2 and Classes 2 to 12 (barring Class 11).

    Apr 17, 2025 1:37 PM IST

    KVS Admission 2025 Live: Official website to check

    KVS Admission 2025 Live: The official website to check for KVS Admissions is kvsangathan.nic.in.

