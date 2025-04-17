KVS Admission 2025 Live: Provisional list for Class 2-12, Balvatika 2 today at kvsangathan.nic.in, how to check

KVS Admission 2025 Live: Provisional list of Admission in Balvatika 2, and Classes 2 to 12 (except Class 11) is scheduled to be out today, April 17, 2025. (File photo)

KVS Admission 2025 Live: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, KVS, is scheduled to declare the provisional list for admission in Balvatika 2, and Classes 2 to 12 (excluding Class 11) on Wednesday, April 17, 2025. When released, students, parents and guardians will be able to check the admission status by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in....Read More

As per the schedule, the admission of selection students in Balvatika 2 and Class 2 onwards will be carried out from April 18 to April 21, 2025.

The last date of admissions for all classes except Class 11 is June 30, 2025.

KVS Admission 2025: Steps to check Provisional Admission List

To check the provisional list of admission, the steps mentioned below can be followed:

Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in. Click on the link to download the Provisional Admission List for Class 2 to 12 and Balvatika 2 available on home page. Check the PDF displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Follow the blog for live updates on KVS Admission 2025, provisional list and more.