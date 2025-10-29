MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Mop-up round allotment results releasing today, here's how to check

Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to release the MP NEET UG 2025 mop-up round seat allotment results on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Candidates who participated in this round will be able to check the seat allotment result on the official website of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in. MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The mop-up round allotment results will be released on October 29, 2025. The steps to check are given here,

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to check mop-up round seat allotment result Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the seat allotment result:

1. Visit the official website of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

2. Click on MP NEET UG 2025 mop-up round seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

What next after seat allotment results? Once the seat allotment results are released, candidates will need to report at the allotted medical/dental college in person for documents verifications and admission between October 30, 2025 to November 3, 2025 up to 6 PM.

It may be mentioned here that the choice filling and choice locking for candidates participating in the mop-up round was carried out October 25 to 27, 2025, up to 11:59 PM.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DME, MP.