Medical Counselling Committee will release the NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 2 on November 17, 2026. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the results when out through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 2 releasing tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, here’s how to check

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The provisional result will be out today, November 16, 2026 and final result tomorrow. The Round 2 reporting by candidates who have been allotted a seat will begin on November 18 and will end on November 24, 2026. The verification of joined candidates data by MCC will be done on November 25, 2026.

NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

All the registered candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed. Check the seat allotment result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC. {{/usCountry}}