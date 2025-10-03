Tamil Nadu government will release the RTE Admissions 2025 notification on October 6, 2025. The application process for admission in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for the 2025-26 academic session will commence from October 9, 2025 onwards. RTE Admissions 2025: Notification to be out on October 6, application process begins on October 9 (ANI Photo)

The decision to release the notification was taken after the Centre released the state’s due share of approximately ₹700 crore.

“The Government of Tamil Nadu announces the commencement of admissions under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE Act) for the academic year 2025-26,” Tamil Nadu school education department said in a statement. “This decision follows the release of the State’s due share of RTE reimbursement funds by the Government of India…A special 10-day online admission window has been scheduled to regularise eligible children already admitted under the RTE quota.”

The principals of the schools are required to identify the eligible students,obtain written parental consent, and upload the total number of seats filled in entry-level classes by October 7, 2025. The final list of eligible children for admission under the RTE will be released on October 14, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RTE, Tamil Nadu.