Study Abroad: University of Sheffield offers MSc Aerospace Engineering course, registrations underway

The University of Sheffield invites candidates to apply for its MSc in Aerospace Engineering course. The registration process for the course is underway. Students interested in and eligible to apply for the course can do so through the University of Sheffield's official website.

The course will start in September 2026. The course has two strands: one for people converting from another discipline to aerospace engineering, and the other for those with a strong aerospace engineering background.

As per a press statement issued by the varsity, students who will convert to aerospace engineering will study a series of foundational core modules designed to ensure they develop a strong aerospace understanding and students who already have an aerospace engineering background can extend their knowledge with a series of advanced core modules designed to enhance their understanding of critical areas in aviation technologies.

The varsity further adds that both groups can choose from a range of options, which include traditional aeronautical subjects such as materials, structures, aerodynamics, and propulsion necessary for the design of high-speed flight and lightweight aircraft, as well as concepts of systems integration and flight control. These options enable students to explore in-depth the essential technologies that support the development of more efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft and aerospace systems.

Students who hold a 3 or 4-year bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% in a relevant subject with relevant modules are eligible to apply for the course. They also should have IELTS 6.5 (with 6 in each component) or University equivalent.