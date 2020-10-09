APEAMCET Results 2020 date and time: AP EAMCET result to be declared tomorrow at around 10am

education

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 19:09 IST

AP EAMCET results 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the AP Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( AP EAMCET) 2020 results on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10 am. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will hold a press conference at 10.00 am tomorrow in R&B building,1st floor, Vijayawada to announce the results.

After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at sche.ap.gov.in.

The varsity on October 7, conducted a special exam of AP EAMCET for candidates who were covid-19 positive. For other candidates, the AP EAMCET 2020 examination was held on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and from September 23 to September 25 for Agriculture courses.

How to check AP EAMCET results 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, Click on the AP EAMCET 2020

Click on the link that reads, “ AP EAMCET 2020 results”

Key in your credentials and login

The AP EAMCET 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.