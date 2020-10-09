e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / APEAMCET Results 2020 date and time: AP EAMCET result to be declared tomorrow at around 10am

APEAMCET Results 2020 date and time: AP EAMCET result to be declared tomorrow at around 10am

AP EAMCET results 2020: After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at sche.ap.gov.in.

education Updated: Oct 09, 2020 19:09 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
HT Correspondent | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
APEAMCET Results 2020 date and time.
APEAMCET Results 2020 date and time.(HT file)
         

AP EAMCET results 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the AP Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( AP EAMCET) 2020 results on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10 am. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will hold a press conference at 10.00 am tomorrow in R&B building,1st floor, Vijayawada to announce the results.

After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at sche.ap.gov.in.

The varsity on October 7, conducted a special exam of AP EAMCET for candidates who were covid-19 positive. For other candidates, the AP EAMCET 2020 examination was held on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and from September 23 to September 25 for Agriculture courses.

How to check AP EAMCET results 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, Click on the AP EAMCET 2020

Click on the link that reads, “ AP EAMCET 2020 results”

Key in your credentials and login

The AP EAMCET 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
RR vs DC live: Archer gets Dhawan in his 1st over after Royals opt to bowl
RR vs DC live: Archer gets Dhawan in his 1st over after Royals opt to bowl
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV
Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV
AAP to not contest Bihar polls, cites flood, Covid-19 situation
AAP to not contest Bihar polls, cites flood, Covid-19 situation
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In