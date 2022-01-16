Bihar Board Exams 2022: State to vaccinate board students by January 26

As board examination season is approaching closer, the state health department has geared up to jab students who are likely to take board exams in coming months before January 26, said officials.

On Friday late evening, the health department issued a letter to all district magistrates (DMs) and civil surgeons for constituting task force for inoculating board students in the age group of 15 to 18 years on a priority basis.

Pratyay Amrit, additional chief secretary of health department, said, “State-wide drive for vaccinating adolescents between 15-18 years of age is already going on. As a large number of students are expected to participate in the state board exams and other education board exams in coming months, we aim to vaccinate all students falling in eligible age category before January 26 for health safety of students.”

“We have asked DMs to constitute district-level and block-level task force for achieving the target. Such schools which will achieve cent percent vaccination during the special drive will be feted on the occasion of Republic Day”, he added.

As per sources, around 32 lakh students have registered for taking Class 12 and Class 10 exams conducted by different education boards.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has scheduled Class 12 exam from February 1 to 14 while Class 10 exam from February 17 to 24. More than 29 lakh students have registered for taking the state board exam. Similarly, around 2 lakh students are likely to appear in the CBSE board exam from Patna zone (comprising Bihar and Jharkhand) and 18,000 students would appear in the board exam conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Patna DM Chandra Shekhar Singh, said, “Around 1.27 lakh adolescents in 15 to 17 years of age group have taken Covid-19 vaccination between January 3 to 14. Altogether 48 vaccination centres in urban area are facilitating inoculation of adolescent group. Vaccination camps are being set up at different private and government schools for jabbing eligible school students.”

Meanwhile, Private Schools and Children Welfare Association (PSCWA) has demanded reopening of schools for inoculation of school children in the eligible age group.

PSCWA’s national president Shamael Ahmad, said, “Reopening of schools is crucial for accomplishing the vaccination drive targeted for board students. As schools are closed, many students are not taking interest in getting vaccinated. We demand reopening of schools for classes 8 to 12 and setting up of vaccination camps so that all eligible students can get vaccinated at their respective schools.”