BSEB 10th, 12th Compartment result 2024 out; link to check Bihar Matric, Inter Special, Compartment results

BSEB10th, 12th Compartment Results 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday announced the results of Class 10th (Matric), Class 12th (Inter) Special and Compartment Examinations, 2024. Candidates can check the Bihar board 10th Compartment, Special results on results.biharboardonline.com and 12th Compartment, Special results on seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. BSEB 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2024: Bihar board Matric, Inter Compartment, Special results out

BSEB Bihar board 10th Matric compartment result 2024

BSEB Bihar board 12th Inter compartment result 2024

Roll code and roll number are required to check these results. Here is the official notification-

How to download BSEB Bihar board 10th, 12th Compartment results?

Go to results.biharboardonline.com for 10th Compartment, Special results or seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com for 12th results.

Open the BSEB Class 10 or 12 Compartment or Special exam result page, as needed.

Provide your roll code, roll number.

Check and download the BSEB Matric/Inter Compartment result.

The results of the annual Inter, Matric final exams were released earlier this year. The pass percentage in Class 10 was 82.91 per cent and the pass percentage in Class 12 was 87.21 per cent.

Students who failed in two or more subjects in the annual examination had another opportunity to pass their respective classes through the compartment exam. On the other hand, the special exam was for those who could not participate in the annul examination due to late submission of application forms.

The Bihar board Class 10th Compartment exam was held from May 4 to 11. The Class 12th Compartment exam was April 29 to may 11. Exams for both classes were held in two shifts – from 9:30 am and from 2 pm.