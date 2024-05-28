BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Compartment result: How to check Matric, Inter compartment marks when released

BSEB Bihar board 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce results of the Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) compartment examinations in due course. The provisional answer keys of Bihar board 10th and 12th Compartment exams were issued earlier this month and the objection window has been closed. As per past practices, the Compartment and Special exam results of the Bihar board are expected to be declared next. BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Compartment result: How to check marks when released(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When announced, students can check their marks on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in using roll numbers. These are the steps to check results-

How to download Bihar board 10th, 12th Compartment results?

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Open the BSEB Class 10 or 12 Compartment or Special exam result link, as required. Provide your login details. Check and download the Matric/Inter Compartment result.

In both Matric and Inter Compartment/Special exams, fifty per cent of the questions were objective-type and taken on OMR sheets, and the remaining questions were taken on regular answer booklets.

In the annual exam results announced earlier this year, the pass percentage of students in Class 12 was 87.21 per cent and it was 82.91 per cent in Class 10.

The Bihar Board Compartment exam offers students a second opportunity to pass their respective classes in the same academic session. Students who fail in two or more subjects of the annual examination can take the test.

The 10th Compartment exam was held from May 4 to 11. The Inter or Class 12 Compartment exam was April 29 to may 11. Exams for both classes were held in two shifts – from 9:30 am and from 2 pm.

The BSEB Special examination is for those who were unable to attend the regular examination due to late submission of application forms.