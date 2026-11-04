BSEB Sent Up Exam 2027 datesheet: Bihar Board Class 10, 12 timetable released, check dates here

As per the official schedule, the Class 10 sent up exam will be held from November 23 to November 27, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.
The Class 12 or Intermediate sent up exam will begin on November 19 and will end on November 28, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.
All those candidates who will appear for the sent up examination can download the exam schedule by following the steps given below.
Go to Twitter.
Open the twitter and search for Bihar School Examination Board page.
The page will appear where candidates will get the Class 10, 12 sent up schedule page.
Check the dates and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The BSEB Class 10, 12 main board examination will be held by the Bihar Board in February 2027. The dates have not been released yet. The Bihar Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced in March 2027, as per past trends.
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For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.