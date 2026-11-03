The Central Board of Secondary Education has opened the Class 10, 12 LOC data correction window. The correction window link for Class 10 and Class 12 is available on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 LOC data correction window opens at cbse.gov.in, make changes till November 7 (AI-generated image/Representational)

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The Board has opened the correction window to make changes in candidate's particulars i.e name, father/mother/guardian name, DOB or subject offered. The window to make corrections will close on November 7, 2026. No corrections will be made thereafter.

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The official notice reads, “By launching the correction window as per the above schedule, CBSE is once again providing the schools / parents / students another opportunity to ensure that only the correct data of the students is filled in the LOC. This will also help in the smooth conduct of the examinations.”

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{{^usCountry}} To avoid any problem, the following requests are once again to be made to the parents:- {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To avoid any problem, the following requests are once again to be made to the parents:- {{/usCountry}}

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1. Check whether the personal data of your ward i.e. name, date of birth, mother name and father name has been correctly filled in the LOC.

2. All names with the expanded form has been filled in and not the short names as in future at many places, documents in extended form are required.

3. The surname has been given in case your ward is planning to go abroad as this is the requirement of several countries.

4. The date of birth is correct in all respects.

5. While submitting the data, details given in the passport has also been checked, if a passport has been issued to your ward.

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6. Subjects have been filled in with due care in the LOC of both classes X and XII as no change will be accepted after schedule for correction for the same.

7. It is the responsibility of the parents that all the data of their ward submitted in the LOC is correct.

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CBSE Board Exam 2027: How to make corrections

To make corrections in the LOC data, follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Click on LOC submission link available on the home page. A new page will open where login details have to be entered. The LOC data will be displayed. Check the LOC data and make corrections, if needed. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

Official Notice Here