Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the UPSSSC PET Prelims Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Preliminary Eligibility Test can check the provisional key through the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC PET Prelims Answer Key 2026 released at upsssc.gov.in, check provisional keys here

The official notice reads, “The written examination of the Commission's Advertisement No. 16-Exam/2026, Preliminary Eligibility Test-2026 was conducted on 25-10-2026, 30-10-2026 and 01-11-2026 in two shifts each day in 60 districts of the state. In continuation of the above, all the candidates related to the examination in question are hereby informed that the date and shift wise Provisional Answer Keys of the Master Set of the written examination held on 25-10-2026, 30-10-2026 and 01-11-2026 have been uploaded on the Commission's website upsssc.gov.in.”

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This year, 35.42 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. Last year, this number was 25.3 lakh, which is 10 lakh more than last year, said chairman SN Sabat. The first shift was held from 10 am to noon, and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm on all three days.

Direct link to download UPSSSC PET Prelims Answer Key 2026

UPSSSC PET Prelims Answer Key 2026: How to download To check and download the provisional key candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. Click on UPSSSC PET Prelims Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to check the answer keys. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The answer keys is available on the official website till November 8, 2026.

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A total of 35,41,297 candidates were registered for the PET 2026 written examination. Of them, 24,36,253 candidates (68.79%) appeared. The exam was held at over 1,372 examination centres across 60 districts of the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.