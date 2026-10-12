The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE Datesheet 2027 for the special exam. The Class 12 timetable has been released for West Asian countries. Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Datesheet 2027: Special exam timetable for West Asian countries out, Class 12 admit card releasing today (ANI/file)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The datesheet for the conduct of examinations is being released for all such candidates who filled out their LOC. One exam centre has been fixed in each country as per the LOC filled by candidates.

Assam CM distributes appointment letters to 439 candidates, total government appointments reach 1.65 lakh

Candidates are requested to download their admit cards from 12 October 2026 onwards, from the same login they applied for, and appear for examinations as per the date sheet enclosed.

The Class 12 examination will begin on October 23 and October 28, 2026. The examination will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The exam will begin with Political Science, Economics, Mathematics and Applied Mathematics papers. The exam will conclude with the English core paper.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} India’s Youth Dividend: The missing link between demographics and governance CBSE Datesheet 2027: How to download {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India’s Youth Dividend: The missing link between demographics and governance CBSE Datesheet 2027: How to download {{/usCountry}}

Read More

To download the exam datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Click on Special exam timetable available on the home page. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the exam dates. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

Check datesheet here