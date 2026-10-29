CBSE Exams 2027 Datesheet News LIVE: Websites to check Class 10, 12 timetable when released

Every year, the examination timetable is released in November-December. However, last year the timetable was released in October.

The date sheet will include subject-wise examination dates, exam timings and important instructions for candidates. Details regarding the practical examinations will also be provided.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are scheduled to begin in February 2027. The examinations are expected to be conducted in a single shift.

Approximately 44 lakh students from around 8,000 schools across India and abroad are expected to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2027.

Follow the blog for latest updates on exam timetable, how to download and more details.