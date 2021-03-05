CBSE Revised Date Sheet for 10th and 12th board exams 2021 released
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released a revised date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2021. The revised date sheet for CBSE 10th and 12th examination 2021 can be checked on the official website of the board at cbse.gov.in.
Students can download the revised date sheet and find the changes made by the board in the exam schedule.
Here is the direct link to check Revised date sheet for CBSE Class 10 board exams
Here is the direct link to check Revised date sheet for CBSE Class 12 board exams
CBSE has also released the guidelines for the conducting practical examinations, projects, internal assessment for Class 10 and Class 12 examination on Friday.
Candidates can check it by clicking here.
