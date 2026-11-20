Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has released the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Exam 2027 date sheet. Candidates who want to appear for the Class 12 board examination can check the exam schedule here.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Exam 2027 Datesheet: Odisha Board 12th timetable released, check dates here (Sudipta Banerjee/ANI)

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As per the exam schedule, the Class 12 theory paper will begin on February 16 and will end on March 31, 2027. The exam will begin with MIL Odia for Science stream and will end with Logic, Geology papers for Arts, Science stream. The Class 12 exam will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm across the state at various exam centres.

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The practical examinations will begin on January 4 and will end on January 16, 2027, the internal assess first slot will be held from December 22 to January 3 and internal assessment second slot will be held from January 10 to 16, 2027.

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Check complete exam timetable here:

February 16, 2027: MIL Odia (Science)

February 17, 2027: BFC History, Accountancy and Physics (Vocational)

February 18, 2027: MIL Odia (Arts and Commerce)

February 20, 2027: English, Visual Art, Political Science, Business Studies and Management, Chemistry

February 23, 2027: English (Arts and Commerce)

February 26, 2027: Physics, BFC Mathematics

February 27, 2027: History, Business Studies and Management

March 1, 2027: Integrated Vocational Subjects, MIL Papers

March 4, 2027: Political Science, Business Mathematics and Statistics

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March 5, 2027: Chemistry, English (Science and Vocational)

March 8, 2027: Other MIL papers, including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit and Alternative English

March 11, 2027: Indian Music, Psychology, Education, Biology (Botany and Zoology)

March 12, 2027: All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects – Paper II

March 13, 2027: Economics, Personnel Management, Cost Accounting, Business Economics, Fundamentals of Management, Accounting and Computer Application

March 15, 2027: Vocational Trade Subjects (VTS)

March 17, 2027: Information Technology, Computer Science, Biotechnology and Electronics (Science)

March 18, 2027: All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects – Paper IV

March 20, 2027: Statistics, Anthropology, Sociology and BFC Biology

March 24, 2027: Geography

March 27, 2027: Mathematics, Home Science, BFC Economics and Accountancy

March 29, 2027: Language Options and Elective Sanskrit

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March 31, 2027: Logic and Geology

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Around 4 lakh candidates appear for the Class 12 board exam each year in the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CHSE Odisha.