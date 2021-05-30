Home / Education / Board Exams / Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Decision on CBSE 12th exam unlikely today
CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021: The plea, filed by advocate Mamta Sharma, which came up for hearing on Friday and was adjourned to Monday, has sought directions to the Centre, CBSE and the CISCE to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 examinations.
CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021: The plea, filed by advocate Mamta Sharma, which came up for hearing on Friday and was adjourned to Monday, has sought directions to the Centre, CBSE and the CISCE to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 examinations.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File)
Live

Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Decision on CBSE 12th exam unlikely today

Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Decision on conduct exams is unlikely on June 1. The Education ministry is likely to take a call on the examinations only after court's decision. The matter will be heard in court on Thursday.
hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 12:58 PM IST

Decision on conduct exams is unlikely on June 1. The Education ministry is likely to take a call on the examinations only after court's decision. The matter will be heard in court on Thursday.

The petition to cancel the Class 12 board exams has been filed in view of the COVID19 pandemic across the country.

The plea, filed by advocate Mamta Sharma, which came up for hearing on Friday too and was adjourned to May 31, has sought directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 examinations.

On May 28 Friday, during the hearing in the matter, the Supreme Court sought the assistance of the Attorney General to decide the plea to scrap Class 12 board examinations, and told the petitioner Mamta Sharma to be optimistic as the Centre, which is expected to decide on this issue by Tuesday, could pass a resolution in her favour.

CBSE and CISCE had in April issued notification regarding cancelling of Class 10 examinations, and postponing of Class 12 board examinations.

Meanwhile on Saturday, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma informed that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has decided to cancel the class 10th board examination and proposed to hold the Class 12 examinations in second week of July, if the Pandemic situation improves. The UP board has also decided to reduce the time duration for the class 12 examination this year due to the special circumstances.

Several other state boards in the country have also cancelled their Class 10 examinations and postponed Class 12 examinations this year. They are also expected to take a decision on Class 12 board exams soon. Here are the latest developments on the Class 12 board exams:

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 01, 2021 12:58 PM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021: Decision on exams unlikely today

    The decision regarding conduct of CBSE Class 12 exams is unlikely to be taken on Tuesday, June 1. Education Ministry is likely to make the announcement only after Supreme Court's decision. The next hearing regarding cancellation of Class 12 exams is on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

  • MAY 31, 2021 05:58 PM IST

    Maharashtra govt tells HC that class 12 exams are more important milestone for students than 10th exam

    The Maharashtra government has told Bombay High Court that SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams could not be compared as the latter was a relatively more important milestone for students as their careers depended on it.

  • MAY 31, 2021 11:43 AM IST

    CBSE 12th exam cancellation plea: What happened in court

    The bench asked AG why the policy adopted last year in this situation is not being followed again. If any change in policy is adopted, the govt should give a good reason for diverging. The bench said that the petitioner is of the opinion that the policy followed last year is good for this year too as similar situation arose.

    The AG replied that last year exams of only few papers where left, so the situation was different. The AG said that in case the govt departs from the previous year's decision they will have to give reason for it to the court.

    On request of AG the SC adjourned the matter to Thursday saying they can consider the matter after the government comes up with its decision.

  • MAY 31, 2021 11:41 AM IST

    CBSE 12th exam cancellation plea: SC adjourns hearing to Thursday

    The Supreme court has adjourned the hearing in the CBSE Class 12 exam cancellation plea case to Thursday. This happened after Attorney General KK Venugopal appeared and said that the Govt will take a decision in the next 2 days.

  • MAY 31, 2021 11:09 AM IST

    CBSE 12th exam cancellation plea: Hearing in matter begins

    A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari is taking up the CBSE Board 12th exam cancellation plea.

  • MAY 31, 2021 10:30 AM IST

    Maharashtra 12th Board Exam Date 2021: Exams remains postponed

    Maharashtra Board has postponed the Class 12 examination due to the prevailing covid-19 situation, However, the board had said that it will review the situation of the country in June 2021 and will then decide on conduct of the exams. The Maharashtra 12th Board Exam Date 2021 will be released soon after the decision has been taken.

  • MAY 31, 2021 10:00 AM IST

    HSC board exam 2021: What happened in last hearing

    In the last hearing on May 28, the Supreme Court directed the peititoner Advocate Mamta Sharma to serve the advanced copy to Centre, CBSE and CISCE. The Court further said that they will take a call on the petition on May 31 after Centre, CBSE appears for the hearing.

  • MAY 31, 2021 09:27 AM IST

    CBSE Board News: Petition will be heard today

    Only few hours from now, Supreme Court will hear the petition for CBSE Board examination. Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari will hear the petition at 11 am. The court had earlier expressed hope that there may be some resolution from Centre by today.

  • MAY 31, 2021 08:57 AM IST

    UP Board Exam date 2021 Class 12: UPMSP has cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams

    The UP Board has cancelled Class 10 examination for this year and has postponed Class 12 examination. The Class 12 examination will be conducted in second week of July if the circumstances are normal. The date sheet will also be released by the Board as per the decision to conduct the exam will be taken.

  • MAY 31, 2021 08:29 AM IST

    Class 12 Board Exams 2021: More 521 students approach Supreme Court seeking cancellation

    More 521 students have approached the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of Class 12 Board Exams 2021. Youth Bar Association of India on behalf these students has asked for intervention in the plea filed for cancellation of Class XII CBSE and ICSE examination.

  • MAY 31, 2021 07:58 AM IST

    12th Board Exams 2021: Supreme Court hearing today at 11 am

    Supreme Court will hear the petition to cancel the 12th Board Exams 2021 today, May 31, 2021. The hearing will toady begin at 11 am. The petition was filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma.

  • MAY 30, 2021 07:55 PM IST

    Class 12 boards: What information has CISCE sought from schools

    The information sought by CISCE includes the average marks of subjects scored by the candidates in class 11 (2019-20) and average marks of subjects scored in various tests and examinations conducted by the school during class 12 (2020-21).

  • MAY 30, 2021 07:35 PM IST

    Class 12 boards: CISCE had postponed class 12 exams scheduled from May 4

    CISCE had postponed class 12 exams which were scheduled from May 4 due to second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. A large section of students and parents have been demanding cancellation of the exams but the board has not announced any decision yet.

  • MAY 30, 2021 05:53 PM IST

    Class 12 boards: Final decision will be announced by June 1, says Ministry of Education

    The Ministry of Education said that "nothing has been finalised yet about CBSE class 12 boards and a final decision will be announced by June 1. The minister has already stressed that safety of students is a priority but these exams are crucial too".

  • MAY 30, 2021 05:47 PM IST

    CICSE asks affiliated schools to submit average of marks obtained by class 12 students in class 11

    CICSE has asked its affiliated schools to submit average of marks obtained by class 12 students in class 11 and during this session. While there is no clarity from board whether the exercise hints at possible cancellation of exams, schools have already started working to meet the June 7 deadline set by the board.

  • MAY 30, 2021 04:47 PM IST

    Class 12 Board exams: Ficci calls for cancellation of 12th board exams

    Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (Ficci) has written to the government seeking cancellation of Class 12 Board exams, saying that the current situation is not conducive for conducting physical examination.

    In a letter to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Ficci President Uday Shankar said an alternate solution should be devised to determine academic progression.

  • MAY 30, 2021 04:34 PM IST

    Class 12 Boards: CBSE, ICSE contemplating options including truncated tests, cancellation

    Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) are contemplating various options about the pending class 12 board exams, including cancellation and adopting alternative assessment route or going ahead with the exams in truncated format, according to sources.

  • MAY 30, 2021 04:30 PM IST

    Goa Board 10th Results: Students not satisfied with marks can reappear

    Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted by Goa board will be given an opportunity to appear in an exam as and when conditions are conducive to hold the exam, according to the scheme.

  • MAY 30, 2021 04:01 PM IST

    Goa Board 10th Results: De-recognition or penalty for a school if it is found indulging in malpractices

    The scheme's draft of Goa board lays down several checks and balances, including de-recognition or penalty for a school if it is found indulging in malpractices while finalising the results of Class 10 students.

  • MAY 30, 2021 03:40 PM IST

    Goa Board 10th Results: State board chalks out scheme for finalising results

    The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education's (GBSHSE) executive committee met on Saturday and prepared the scheme, which will have to be followed by all the schools affiliated to it. The results of Goa Class 10th board will be prepared on the basis of the internal assessment conducted by schools and an objective criterion developed by the board.

  • MAY 30, 2021 03:27 PM IST

    UP board 10th exam cancellation: 29.94 lakh students to be promoted

    The decision to cancel UP Board class 10 examinations would benefit over 29.94 lakh students, allowing their promotion to the next class.

  • MAY 30, 2021 03:03 PM IST

    UP board Class 12 exam: Detailed schedule expected soon

    The detailed examinations scheduled for UP board class 12 board examinations will be announced soon, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Saturday.

  • MAY 30, 2021 02:51 PM IST

    UP Board Class 12 exams: Duration of exam to be reduced to 90 minutes

    The duration of UP board intermediate class 12 exams will be reduced from three hours to 90 minutes. Students will have to answer three questions out of 10. These decisions have been taken in the larger interest of the students.

  • MAY 30, 2021 02:29 PM IST

    12th boards 2021 : UP Board has decided to Cancel Class 10 exams and proposed to postpone Class 12 exams to July

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has decided to cancel UP board class 10 exams due to COVID-19 situations. The Class 12 or intermediate exams of UP board is now proposed to be conducted in second week of July provided covid situation eases.

  • MAY 30, 2021 02:18 PM IST

    Class 12 board exams 2021: SC to hear plea seeking cancellation of exams tomorrow

    The Supreme Court will on Monday, May 31 hear plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams 2021 in view the the Covid-19 situation in the country. The plea has been filed by advocate Mamta Sharma.

Story Saved
