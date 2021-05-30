Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Decision on CBSE 12th exam unlikely today

Decision on conduct exams is unlikely on June 1. The Education ministry is likely to take a call on the examinations only after court's decision. The matter will be heard in court on Thursday.

The petition to cancel the Class 12 board exams has been filed in view of the COVID19 pandemic across the country.

The plea, filed by advocate Mamta Sharma, which came up for hearing on Friday too and was adjourned to May 31, has sought directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 examinations.

On May 28 Friday, during the hearing in the matter, the Supreme Court sought the assistance of the Attorney General to decide the plea to scrap Class 12 board examinations, and told the petitioner Mamta Sharma to be optimistic as the Centre, which is expected to decide on this issue by Tuesday, could pass a resolution in her favour.

CBSE and CISCE had in April issued notification regarding cancelling of Class 10 examinations, and postponing of Class 12 board examinations.

Meanwhile on Saturday, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma informed that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has decided to cancel the class 10th board examination and proposed to hold the Class 12 examinations in second week of July, if the Pandemic situation improves. The UP board has also decided to reduce the time duration for the class 12 examination this year due to the special circumstances.

Several other state boards in the country have also cancelled their Class 10 examinations and postponed Class 12 examinations this year. They are also expected to take a decision on Class 12 board exams soon. Here are the latest developments on the Class 12 board exams: