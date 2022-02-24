Gujarat Board HSC science admit card released at gseb.org, direct link here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the hall ticket for HSC science practical exam 2022. Registered schools can download the HSC Science practical exam admit card from the official website at gseb.org.

Students have to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools.

Direct link to download HSC practical exam admit card

Gujarat Board HSC science admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at gseb.org

On the homepage, ‘HSC SCIENCE MARCH 2022 - PRACTICAL EXAM HALL TICKET’ link

Enter your school index number

Enter your mobile number or email id that has been previously registered with the GS & HSEB

Click on the Login button to receive One Time Password (OTP)

Download the Gujarat HSC Practical Exam 2022 admit card.