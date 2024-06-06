 JKBOSE 12th result 2024 declared, here's direct link to check JK Class 12 annual regular results at jkresults.nic.in - Hindustan Times
JKBOSE 12th result 2024 declared, here's direct link to check JK Class 12 annual regular results at jkresults.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 06, 2024 05:48 PM IST

JKBOSE 12th result 2024: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the scores on the official website at jkresults.nic.in.

JKBOSE 12th result 2024: Jammu and Kashmir Board on Thursday declared the Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 12 result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the scores on the official website at jkresults.nic.in.

JKBOSE 12th result 2024: Candidates can check their class 12 results on the official website by entering their roll number and registration number.(jkresults,nic.in)
Candidates can check their class 12 results on the official website by entering their roll number and registration number.

Direct link to check JKBOSE 12th result 2024

How to check JKBOSE 12th result 2024:

Visit the official website at jkresults.nic.in.

click on the “Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Session Annual Regular 2024”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on 'View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Session Annual Regular 2024'

Enter your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check results and print for future reference.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
